TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, has been chosen by Nissan as the supplier of navigation components for its Nissan LEAF. TomTom will supply TomTom Maps as well as TomTom Traffic and Online Search to the new enhanced NissanConnect in-vehicle infotainment system which will now come with Nissan's iconic electric vehicle, the most sold EV of 2018 in Europe.

TomTom Traffic provides an accurate, real-time traffic information service, which will keep Nissan LEAF drivers informed and help them reduce their travel time, whilst TomTom Online Search allows them to seamlessly search for an address, business or place of interest.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: "The fantastic thing about our offering is that TomTom navigation components work off-the-shelf and can be easily integrated into car manufacturers' customized infotainment systems. It's great to be working with Nissan to offer its drivers a seamless connected car experience."

The Nissan LEAF with its new NissanConnect in-vehicle infotainment system will be on show at the Geneva Motor Show from March 5, 2019.

