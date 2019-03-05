The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 05.03.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.03.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 8AC XFRA NL0000313286 AMSTERD.COMM. EO-,45 EQ01 EQU EUR Y

CA 2QE XFRA SE0010468124 2CUREX AB SEK-,10 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 2X6 XFRA US69290R1041 PDVWIRELESS INC. DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N