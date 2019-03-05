Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital, the alternative asset management and investment group, announces the acquisition of the Nicholsons Shopping Centre in Maidenhead, through its Real Estate Value-Added fund launched in 2018.

The Nicholsons Centre provides a site totalling more than 190,000 sq. ft. over approximately 4.5 acres and boasts 68 stores with many well-established brands including H&M, Topshop, Tesco and Pandora.

The shopping centre is located in the historical heart of Maidenhead, 26 miles west of Central London and close to the train station that will benefit from Cross Rail. The centre has strong potential for redevelopment in line with comprehensive urban regeneration strategy initiated by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to substantially improve the Town's facilities and appeal.

A first Real Estate acquisition for Tikehau Capital in the UK

This acquisition is Tikehau Capital's Real Estate Value-Added fund first acquisition in the UK. It represents the fund's second investment following its partnership with Bouygues Immobilier for the Charenton-Bercy redevelopment project in the Greater Paris area. Launched in June 2018 with an initial closing of c. €300 million, this pan-European value-added fund investing across all asset classes is a vehicle that offers co-investment opportunities to large institutional investors.

Tikehau Capital's Head of Real Estate Frédéric Jariel said: "This deal confirms our strategy to focus on repositioning well located assets to unlock their full potential. This investment is a key milestone in the deployment of our value-added fund throughout Europe and is in line with Tikehau Capital's strategy to strengthen the development of its activities in the United Kingdom."

An operation carried out in collaboration with UK-based Areli Real Estate

Areli Real Estate is a UK based urban regeneration specialist which accompanies Tikehau Capital as an operating partner. This acquisition is the first step of the collaboration between both companies to implement Tikehau Capital's real estate investment strategy across the UK. The overall goal is to deliver intelligent, long-term placemaking solutions working closely with local authorities and their communities.

Areli partner Rob Tincknell said: "Areli is thrilled to be supporting Tikehau Capital purchasing and repositioning this important project. The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead have clearly demonstrated an impressive placemaking strategy to improve Maidenhead town centre and boost both vibrancy and vitality. Through the potential regenerating of the centre, we are really excited to help deliver those goals

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group, which manages €22.0 bn of assets (as at 31 December 2018), with shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 30 June 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 430 staff (as at 31 December 2018) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document are not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006011/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Tikehau Capital: Jawad Khatib +33 1 40 06 11 27

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien - +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com