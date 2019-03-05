European Union Smart City Expert Heads to Joburg for IOT Forum Africa

This event is hosted by IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johanna Juselius, Senior Advisor of EU Affairs in the Helsinki-Uusimaa Region, will deliver a keynote address at IOT Forum Africa 2019 , set to take place on 26 & 27 March at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa. This leading event on IoT will assemble over 500+ executives, entrepreneurs and solution providers in Johannesburg - for two days of insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, industry focused break-away sessions, and plenty of networking.

Johanna is senior advisor of EU Affairs and is in charge of managing the Smart Specialisation Strategy of the Helsinki-Uusimaa region in Finland. The smart specialisation strategy (RIS3) is the innovation and research strategy of smart initiatives for the region. The region includes the capital Helsinki and 26 cities and towns in the economically prosperous region in the country. All in all, 120 european regions implement the RIS3 strategy, which is an initiative by the European Commission.

With her keynote address titled "The Case of Helsinki Region: Creating a Smart Community", Johanna is set to travel to Johannesburg to deliver some valuable insight into what they are doing to make the entire Helsinki Region smart, as well as how to improve service delivery with the use of technology.

Confirmed speakers for IOTFA include:

Phathizwe Malinga, MD Sqwidnet

Roger Hislop , Executive Head: IOT at Internet Solutions

, Senior Advisor, EU Affairs, Helsinki-Uusimaa Region Kabelo Rabotho, Marketing Director, Nissan South Africa

Abdul Baba , Head of IT Operations at www.kwese.com

, Head of IT Operations at www.kwese.com Dr Mark Nasila , Chief Analytics Officer: Consumer Banking & Chief Risk Office at FNB

, Chief Analytics Officer: Consumer Banking & Chief Risk Office at FNB Kyle Parker , CEO of MITAS, Pagemark Africa and COO of Informed Decisions

, CEO of MITAS, Pagemark Africa and COO of Informed Decisions Dr Towela Nyerinda Jere, Principal Programme Officer, Nepad Agency

Sindisiwe Nhlapho Dlamini Moloi, CIO at Transnet SOC Ltd

Lee Naik , CEO of TransUnion Africa

, CEO of TransUnion Africa Richard Barry , CEO at Polymorph

, CEO at Polymorph Jon Foster-Pedley , Dean and director at Henley Business School, Africa

, Dean and director at Henley Business School, Tshepo Motshegoa, Group Chief Information Officer at 3Sixty Financial Services Group

