Health for Life Capital II to focus on the microbiome, and health, nutrition and digital/connected health sectors

to focus on the microbiome, and health, nutrition and digital/connected health sectors Under the leadership of Isabelle de Cremoux, Health for Life Capital II builds upon its world-renowned experience in the microbiome field and its success with its first Health for Life Capital fund

builds upon its world-renowned experience in the microbiome field and its success with its first fund Supported by prestigious corporate partners from food and pharma industry

Target final close over €200 million

Seventure Partners, one of Europe's leaders in financing innovation and a world-leader in life science microbiome investment, announces it has completed the first closing of its second dedicated fund focused on the microbiome, and health, nutrition and digital/connected health sectors, Health for Life Capital II (HFL II), with a target for the final close of over €200 million.

Health for Life Capital first fund (HFL) attracted strategic investments from prestigious organizations including Danone, Novartis, Lesaffre, Tornier, Unigrains and Bel. The new fund has attracted cornerstone investors from this first fund, as well as new strategic industry partners including a US based global food ingredient provider (to be disclosed), alongside financial institutional Limited Partners and entrepreneurial investors.

"We are proud to be trusted by prestigious industry champions as Danone, Novartis, our new US global food ingredient provider, Lesaffre, Bel, Unigrains etc. In addition, the close cooperation we have established will boost the financial performances of the fund. Our industry partners display strong innovative oriented strategy. They are world leaders and pioneers in supporting innovative food and health concepts" commented Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO and Managing Partner of Seventure Partners, who led the fund raising.

Building on its successful investment strategy "beyond the pill", Seventure's latest fund will keep its core focus on the microbiome, including platforms, drugs, nutritional solutions, diagnostics and biomarkers, as well as opportunistic investments in digital therapeutics, connected health, digital nutritional advice, personalised nutrition, precision medicine and food technologies.

Seventure was ground-breaking when it launched HFL in 2014, becoming an acknowledged leader in its field by anticipating the microbiome revolution in the health and nutrition sectors. It has invested in an innovative portfolio of twenty companies at the forefront of their fields, such as Enterome, Vedanta Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, Eligo Bioscience, LNC Therapeutics, TargEDys, A-Mansia Biotech, BiomX, Microbiotica, Anaeropharma, NeurIMM, Siolta Therapeutics, DayTwo, Zipongo, Mdoloris Medical Systems, MycoTechnology and others. It achieved its first transactional exit with the trade sale of Cambrooke in 2017. HFL II will seek to invest in a similar number of companies, with a global focus, spanning Europe, North America, Israel, and opportunistically Asia. HFL II has already committed to its first two investments. Axial Biotherapeutics in the US and Galecto Biotech in Denmark.

Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO and Managing Partner of Seventure Partners, said: "The significant interest we have attracted for our new fund is a testament to the exceptional experience the Seventure team has within the exciting field of the microbiome, and the exponential growth in our understanding of the interplay of the microbiome as well as nutrition and food on health, both for treating and preventing diseases and also maintaining people healthy at all ages from new-borns to elderly".

"Research and investment in the microbiome was at its infancy when we launched our first fund in 2014. Fast-forward to 2019 and, alongside digital health, precision medicine and personalized nutrition, the microbiome has exploded and is one of the hottest areas for healthcare and nutrition investment."

"HFL has already been approached by numerous pharma, diagnostics and food ingredient companies as well as financial investors. As we work towards our imminent final close of Health for Life Capital II, we welcome discussions with investors with a like-minded passion for funding innovation at the intersection of microbiome, and health, nutrition and digital health sectors."

Legal note: The Health for Life Capital II investment vehicle is composed of a Luxembourg RAIF and a French FPCI (AIF). Seventure Partners acts as the AIF Manager of the RAIF, (Health for Life Management Sarl acting as General Partner), and as the Management Company of the FPCI. This Information is only intended for qualified investors (professional and well-informed investors). Health for Life Capital II bears a high risk. Investors could lose all of their investment.

About Seventure Partners

With €750m net commitments under management as of the end of 2018, Seventure Partners is a leading venture capital firm in Europe. Since 1997, Seventure Partners has been investing in innovative businesses with high growth potential in two fields: Life sciences across Europe, Israel, Asia and North America and Digital technologies in France and Germany.

In Life sciences, the main areas of focus include "classic" approaches such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, diagnostic and medtech, industrial biotechnology, as well as "beyond the pill" approaches such as MICROBIOME-linked innovations, nutrition, foodtech, digital/connected health and personalized medicine.

Investments can range between €500k and €10m per round, or up to €20m per company, from early to late stage.

In March 2018, Seventure Partners launched AVF, a new fund dedicated to innovative solutions for animal nutrition, feed and health. Adisseo is one of the first strategic partners of the fund.

Seventure Partners successfully launched Health for Life Capital which invests in Life sciences (health, nutrition, digital/connected health…) with a core focus on the microbiome revolution and its applications in human health, nutrition and food.

The €160m first fund launched in 2014 has invested in 20 companies at the forefront of their fields, such as Enterome, Vedanta Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, Eligo Bioscience, LNC Therapeutics, TargEDys, A-Mansia Biotech, BiomX, Microbiotica, Anaeropharma, NeurIMM, Siolta Therapeutics, DayTwo, Zipongo, Mdoloris Medical Systems, MycoTechnology, etc.

In January 2019 it launched second fund Health for Life Capital II with a target fund size of over €200m.

Health for Life Capital funds have attracted strategic investments from prestigious organizations including Danone, Novartis, Lesaffre, Bel, Tereos, Tornier, Unigrains and more recently a US based global food ingredient provider (to be disclosed), as well as entrepreneurs and financial institutions.

