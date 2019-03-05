Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been published

SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 5 March 2019 at 9:30 am
Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been published
Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 at www.sampo.com/year2018 (http://www.sampo.com/year2018).
Also available at the same address:
- Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh's review;
- Group companies' Managing Directors' video reviews;
- Sampo Group's Risk Management Report for 2018;
- Sampo Group's Corporate Governance Statement for 2018;
- Sampo Group's Remuneration Report for 2018, which is part of the Remuneration Statement available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement (http://www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement);
- Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life for 2018;
- If P&C and Topdanmark's corporate responsibility reports for 2018;
The PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2018 are attached to this release.
Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2019.
SAMPO PLC
Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)
Corporate Governance Statement 2018 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881286.pdf)
Remuneration Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881287.pdf)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire