sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,08 Euro		-0,15
-0,36 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,37
42,415
10:07
42,37
42,41
10:07
05.03.2019 | 08:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been published

SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 5 March 2019 at 9:30 am

Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 have been published

Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2018 at www.sampo.com/year2018 (http://www.sampo.com/year2018).

Also available at the same address:

- Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh's review;

- Group companies' Managing Directors' video reviews;

- Sampo Group's Risk Management Report for 2018;

- Sampo Group's Corporate Governance Statement for 2018;

- Sampo Group's Remuneration Report for 2018, which is part of the Remuneration Statement available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement (http://www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement);

- Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life for 2018;

- If P&C and Topdanmark's corporate responsibility reports for 2018;

The PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2018 are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Condition Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2019.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2018 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881285.pdf)
Corporate Governance Statement 2018 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881286.pdf)
Remuneration Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2237323/881287.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)