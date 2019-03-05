Wolves Summit Warsaw: International Networking around Innovation

WARSAW, Poland, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 19-20 March 2019, Wolves Summit returns to Poland for the 9th time. Thousands of participants, including technology startups, corporations, investment funds and business angels, will come to Warsaw to establish valuable business relationships, support innovation and talk about the most important technological trends.

International Investors in Warsaw

"We attract capital to Poland, help startups to grow and support entrepreneurship. Wolves Summit is recognized by foreign investors as the most important conference for connecting startups with investors and corporations. We are glad that the awareness of the benefits of building bridges and cooperation, as well as effective business merging is constantly growing,"-says Piotr Piasek, the co-founder of Wolves Summit. "The interest in our conference that comes from around the world shows that there is a huge demand for innovation. The number of participants is growing at a rapid pace, in March we're expecting 2,500 representatives of companies from all over the world,"-he adds.

450 startups, 100 scaleups, 300 investors and 450 corporate representatives from almost 70 countries will attend the upcoming edition of Wolves Summit in the Palace of Culture and Science. During and before the conference, the participants schedule more than 4,500 1:1 meetings that have already gained world fame. The meetings are the main reason why many participants return for the next edition. Previous editions showed the need for international meetings and discussions about technological innovations. The Capital City of Warsaw, which is once again co-organizing Wolves Summit, is growing in strength compared to other European technology hubs.

"Warsaw as the city of startups, investors and entrepreneurs willingly supports the Wolves Summit conference-says Michal Olszewski, the Deputy Mayor of Warsaw. "It is the largest international meeting of innovative entrepreneurs in this part of Europe. It is a great opportunity to exchange knowledge, experience and inspiration, find business partners and create a climate perfect for stimulating innovation."

Key Players Exchange Knowledge

It would be difficult to overlook the dynamic development of the startup ecosystem in Europe. It is the young companies that constitute the largest group of the Wolves Summit participants. They are attracted primarily by the opportunity to find an investor, business partner and clients.

"Wolves Summit is not only lectures and speeches, but also an amazing opportunity for networking. The top innovation and tech players from all over the world are coming to Warsaw this spring. The inspiration, know-how and contacts we get from Wolves Summit are incredible,"-comments Adrian Milnikel, the CEO of IncredBots. "It is also an excellent opportunity to get constructive feedback on our product. Thanks to this conference we learned that our chatbots are a solution that arouses the interest of corporations and entrepreneurs."

In order to provide young companies with access to decision makers-regardless of their stage of development-450 selected technology startups will be invited to participate for free. 50 of those startups will be invited to take part in The Great Pitch Competition, during which one of the Wolves Summit partners-Angels Den Funding-will reward the winners by organising funding round for free, thus offering them a chance to appear in front of a wide network of investors. Angels Den is an online investment platform which matches exciting businesses with experienced investors. They pride themselves on their Lead Investor Model, to which they attribute their success built for the past 12 years over 92% of the companies funded since 2013 are still active today.

Technologies Changing the World

The Wolves Summit conference gathers the representatives of many environments, including corporations, investors and promising startups. More and more institutions, organizations and companies understand that supporting innovative solutions changes not only the future of business but also the future of the whole world. That is why technologies that bring a positive social impact will be high on the agenda of the 9th edition. The keynotes and panels will concern, among others, AI technologies that change the world, transformation in economics, climate change and Smart Cities. The stage will feature Lech Kaniuk, the CEO of iTaxi, Martyna Sztaba, the winner of the Polish edition of Chivas Venture and Susan Kim-Chomicka representing Handerek Technologies, the Canadian entrepreneur and business angel.

The 9th edition of Wolves Summit will take place in Warsaw, on 19-20 March 2019. The event will feature 2,500 participants from almost 70 countries. The conference is organized under the honorary patronage of the Capital City of Warsaw and the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology. Additional information about the event and participation opportunities is available on the website www.wolvessummit.com.