Legendary Actor Sean Bean Fronts Latest HotForex Campaign

Game of Thrones actor, Sean Bean, in leading role for HotForex's latest educational tutorial

Award-winning CFDs broker on forex and commodities, HotForex is proud to announce that it has secured award-winning actor Sean Bean to front their latest marketing campaign.

The news was celebrated with a special event at the offices of HotForex, where management and employees warmly welcomed the award-winning actor.

Commenting on their latest campaign, a HotForex spokesperson said, "We are big fans of Sean Bean's acting career and became particularly intrigued by his role in the Game of Thrones series. Eddard Stark, the character he portrayed, was a man of principle who also possessed a strong sense of duty. This gave us an extra motive to pursue Sean to front this campaign, as HotForex is an ethical broker which respects its clients and has as a main priority to protect their interests. We aim to do this by offering constant education and top trading tools to equip our traders."

He added that HotForex has been striving for excellence and development in all fields of the business, seeking to deliver quality goods and services, to stay ahead of competition and to offer the very best to its partners and clients.

Sean Bean made his professional debut in a theatre production of Romeo and Juliet in 1983 and after leading roles at the royal Shakespeare company, he found his first mainstream success for his portrayal of Richard Sharpe in the ITV series Sharpe. He has since garnered further recognition for his performances as Ned Stark in the critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones, as well as roles in the BBC anthology series Accused and the award-winning BBC drama Broken.

Perhaps his most prominent film roles is Boromir in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He has starred in such films as GoldenEye, Troy, Patriot Games, Ronin, National Treasure, North Country and many more.

He has received several awards during his career, including an International Emmy for Best Actor.

