Top Expense Management Provider Expands Globally, Increases Service Offerings

Experiencing growth, Webexpenses expands software services product line to cover business invoice, payments, travel, and audit

OXFORD, England, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webexpenses, a leading global provider of expense management software, today announces the launch of their new product line. Catering to the growing needs of their expanding client base, the company - which has grown by over 1000% since its private acquisition in 2013 - has introduced a new suite of travel and business spend management tools. The new product suite, which can be used with the company's flagship expense software, includes Webexpenses: Travel, Invoice Processing, Payments, and Audit.

The Webexpenses suite can be used as stand-alone products or bundled for a single solution. Webexpenses Travel is powered by innovative use of artificial intelligence. It provides efficient travel booking with automatic policy compliance and travel savings. Invoice Processing provides online capture, management, and approval of invoices to remove up to 90% of manual invoice handling. Webexpenses Audit and Payments can be used in tandem with the expense management software: Audit ensures internal policy compliance and optimal federal tax deductions, while the Payments platform provides simple, secure online employee reimbursements and transactions. The new additions have been reflected on the company website, which recently underwent a major transformation to accommodate the new product line.

"As a privately owned company, our clients are at a distinct advantage in that we can - and do - quickly adapt to meet their demands," stated Adam Reynolds, CEO of Webexpenses, "With our new services and updated website, we're excited to provide both product expansion for our existing clients and easier information avenues for potential users. We're thrilled to introduce our new products to give businesses everything they need for optimal spend management, ultimately enabling employees to focus on their jobs, while saving valuable company resources."

About Webexpenses

Webexpenses is a leading global provider of cloud-based travel and spend management software to businesses of all sizes. The company's flagship expense management application provides automated financial processes and reporting for a seamless digital workflow across company teams. The expanded product line also includes corporate travel management, payments, invoice processing, and audit. Webexpenses was founded in 2000 and has offices in the United Kingdom, United States, and Australia. For more information, visit webexpenses.com.