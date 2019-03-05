Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Change of Name

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company")

5 March 2019

Change of name

The Company is pleased to announce that, following shareholder approval at the annual general meeting held on 25 February 2019, the change of Company name has been certified by the Companies Registry in Jersey and is now effective.

The trading symbol (or "TIDM") for the Company's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange will remain as IPE. The ISIN of the Company's ordinary shares (GB00B05NYM32) remains the same.

No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing Ordinary Shares held in certificated form but any new share certificates will be issued in the name of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.

Enquiries:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01534 825323

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Guy Short

Telephone: 020 7065 4000