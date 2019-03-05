Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Change of Name
PR Newswire
London, March 5
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (the "Company")
5 March 2019
Change of name
The Company is pleased to announce that, following shareholder approval at the annual general meeting held on 25 February 2019, the change of Company name has been certified by the Companies Registry in Jersey and is now effective.
The trading symbol (or "TIDM") for the Company's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange will remain as IPE. The ISIN of the Company's ordinary shares (GB00B05NYM32) remains the same.
No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing Ordinary Shares held in certificated form but any new share certificates will be issued in the name of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.
Enquiries:
Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01534 825323
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Guy Short
Telephone: 020 7065 4000