NetCents Technology Announces Completion of Merchant Expansion into Over 55 Countries Worldwide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced expansion of its merchant reach and Gateway integrations to now support merchants in over 55 countries and 36 fiat currencies.

Through our access to over 8,000 banks internationally, merchants in countries including: China, Japan, Australia, Caribbean, South America, European Union, England, and India will now have the ability to accept crypto payments with zero volatility risk through NetCents.

"This is a huge leap forward for the company and for our partners," stated Clayton Moore, CEO, "We have seen a strong uptick in the amount of inbound interest are generating inquiries from outside North America, in markets like Asia and India where cryptocurrency adoption is much further ahead. The need to provide support to those countries has been a major focus for the team and we're excited to continue the Company's expansion into new markets."

The Company is now able to provide cryptocurrency payment solutions to merchants in all supported countries with settlement in their local fiat currency. Through the NetCents platform, merchants are able to settle funds directly into their bank accounts without intermediaries, providing a timely and cost effective solution for merchants, worldwide.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Gord Jessop, President: gord.jessop@net-cents.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 880, 505 Burrard St (Bentall 1),

Vancouver, BC, V7X 1M4

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release