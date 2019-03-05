SolunoBC Expands Into the UK UCaaS Market

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SolunoBC, the largest operator independent UCaaS provider in the Nordic market, has signed an agreement with the UK operator and service provider Trust Distribution. Through the agreement, Trust can offer partners and resellers a leading "mobile-first" UCaaS offering powered by Soluno's platform and wholesale concept.

By entering the UK market together with Trust, Soluno takes another important step in its European expansion following the expansion into Netherlands in October 2018, and Germany in January 2019.

The cooperation enables a complete, market leading service to be launched to both resellers and wholesale partners in March of 2019. The service combines Soluno's UCaaS offering with Trust's first-rate operator and billing services to deliver a secure, hassle free experience for both end-users and partners.

"We are grateful for the confidence that Trust has given Soluno to enable their new cloud service. Trust complements Soluno with its broad offerings, services and their UK partner network. We are excited about the cooperation and look forward to a joint growth journey in the UK," says Mattias Ohde, CEO of SolunoBC.

"It was important to partner with a company that offered exciting value added services that compliment a rock solid Mitel infrastructure, Soluno has developed a range of Over The Top services that both enhance the product and more importantly offer resellers and wholesalers the ability to differentiate their product and increase their profit margins," says Vincent Leahy Trusts Managing Director.

Soluno's proven wholesale model enables integrated services to go live in a new market in 3 months. Now it will allow UK users to access sophisticated pbx and collaboration services using their device of choice across mobile, tablets, computers and deskphones.

Soluno Business Communications AB

SolunoBC is the largest and most expansive operator-independent UCaaS provider on the Nordic market with +150.000 users in the cloud. Soluno is driving the future of business communications by offering a mobile first concept through wholesale partners in Europe.

www.soluno.com

Trust Distribution Ltd

Trust is a "Dealer Only" Voice & Data Distributor based in Manchester, we offer an extensive range of products and services along with the back up of experienced & friendly staff. Our Team boasts over 100 years of Channel Distribution experience and we are dedicated to providing both value and excellent pre & post sales customer service.

For more details, please contact:

Mattias Ohde, CEO Soluno BC, +46(0)31-352-40-03

Jonathan Rigg, Head of Network Services Trust, +44-0-1706-498-201