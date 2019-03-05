sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,37 Euro		-0,05
-3,52 %
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.03.2019 | 10:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding ASA - Market Presentation 4th Quarter 2018

OSLO, Norway, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Please see attachment for the Market presentation for NextGenTel Holding ASA for the 4th quarter 2018.

CONTACT:

NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/market-presentation-4th-quarter-2018,c2756495

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2756495/8850eef7d3ebec57.pdf

Q4 2018 Market presentation


© 2019 PR Newswire