Dominion Harbor's wholly owned subsidiary, Sovereign Peak Ventures, will exclusively represent Panasonic's portfolio of 1,000 top-notch wireless and smart speaker patents.

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE), a patent transaction and advisory company, today announced the purchase of its second large portfolio of high-value Panasonic technology patents consisting of approximately 1,000 patented inventions.

Panasonic is one of the world's leading technology innovators, and this new Dominion-acquired portfolio includes breakthrough innovations Panasonic made in wireless and smart speaker technology. Last year, Dominion acquired a portfolio of 3,500 Panasonic patents essential to the internet of things, mobile communications, LED lighting, Wi-Fi, and cloud computing industries.

"Both acquisitions underscore the trust Panasonic places in our team of experts to exclusively market its high-value patented inventions to industry," said David Pridham, chairman and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises. "Our goal is to bring valuable and sometimes overlooked intellectual property to light, and the acquisition of this new portfolio from Panasonic opens the door to the possibility of many new licensing deals."

Dominion Harbor is one of world's largest and most respected companies in technology patent licensing. Of particular interest to technology innovators like Panasonic is Dominion's proprietary IPedia patent intelligence platform, which can assess patented technologies and find industry applications for them in real time using a series of quantitative algorithms. This platform and its capabilities are only available to Dominion Harbor and its clients.

"Panasonic is widely regarded as a global innovation leader, and this second portfolio of high-value Panasonic patents is further proof of that," said Pridham. "We are honored that Panasonic chose to partner with us once again to bring this exciting portfolio of innovations to market."

Sovereign Peak Ventures, a subsidiary of DHE, will begin marketing the new Panasonic portfolio offerings to the world's largest technology and manufacturing companies, as well as to smaller enterprises that will now have access to the capabilities provided through these patents.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is one of the world's premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firms. Its clients are provided with unmatched transactional expertise, a full spectrum of IP transaction and advisory services, and unrivaled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005041/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Witt

214-378-7970 ext. 306

lwitt@thepointgroup.com