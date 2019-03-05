Hainan Airlines launched Shenzhen-Tel Aviv non-stop service on February 22

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") launched its non-stop service between Shenzhen and Tel Aviv on February 22, 2019. The route, with two round trip flights weekly on Mondays and Fridays, will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Shenzhen, the window of China's reform and opening-up, is one of the country's three major national technological and financial hubs with huge growth potential for the local aviation market. Over the past few years, the airline company has launched over ten international routes originating from Shenzhen, with service to and from Brussels, Madrid, Paris and Vancouver as well as other destinations. The Shenzhen-Tel Aviv route is Hainan Airlines' first direct route between mainland China and the Middle East, providing passengers in South China with more diversified and convenient international travel options. Passengers can find more information about making reservations on the airline's official website www.hnair.com or by calling the airline's hotline at 95339.

Route Flight No. Departure Time Arrival Time Schedule Aircraft Shenzhen-Tel Aviv HU743 1:35 am 7:35 am Monday/Friday B787-9 Tel Aviv- Shenzhen HU744 12:10 pm 5:00 am+1 Monday/Friday B787-9

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Tel Aviv Flight Schedule (All times are local)

