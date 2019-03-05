sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.03.2019
PR Newswire

Hainan Airlines launched Shenzhen-Tel Aviv non-stop service on February 22

SHENZHEN, China, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") launched its non-stop service between Shenzhen and Tel Aviv on February 22, 2019. The route, with two round trip flights weekly on Mondays and Fridays, will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Hainan Airlines Logo

Shenzhen, the window of China's reform and opening-up, is one of the country's three major national technological and financial hubs with huge growth potential for the local aviation market. Over the past few years, the airline company has launched over ten international routes originating from Shenzhen, with service to and from Brussels, Madrid, Paris and Vancouver as well as other destinations. The Shenzhen-Tel Aviv route is Hainan Airlines' first direct route between mainland China and the Middle East, providing passengers in South China with more diversified and convenient international travel options. Passengers can find more information about making reservations on the airline's official website www.hnair.com or by calling the airline's hotline at 95339.

Route

Flight No.

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Schedule

Aircraft

Shenzhen-Tel Aviv

HU743

1:35 am

7:35 am

Monday/Friday

B787-9

Tel Aviv- Shenzhen

HU744

12:10 pm

5:00 am+1

Monday/Friday

B787-9

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Tel Aviv Flight Schedule (All times are local)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire