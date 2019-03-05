Angiography Equipment Market Worth $16.2 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global angiography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness an exponential CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period due to growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) with associated risk factors, technological advancements, and investments in the health tech sector. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, CVD is one of the leading causes of death in countries, such as U.S. and U.K.

Key suggestions from the report:

Angiography systems led the market in 2018 owing to the advancements in technology and interventional procedures in Cath labs

In 2018, X-ray held the largest share of the market due to technological developments offering superior-quality and high-resolution images without increasing radiation dose

Coronary angiography led the procedure segment due to increased prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

In 2018, diagnostic angiography accounted for the largest share of the application segment due to the growing complexity of the diseases

Some key companies in the industry are GE Healthcare; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Siemens Healthineers; Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; B. Braun Melsungen; Medtronic, Inc.; Angiodynamics; Cordis Corporation; and Shimadzu Corporation

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Angiography Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (X-Ray, MRA, CT), By Product (Angiography Systems, Contrast Media), By Procedure, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/angiography-device-market

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) is the most prevalent form of CVD. Through Global Hearts Initiative, the WHO is supporting governments in controlling cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes. All these factors are projected to boost the market expansion over the forecast period. Rapid development of the diagnostic imaging modalities providing better visualization and assessment of CVD is also likely to drive the angiography devices market in the years to come.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. Countries, such as Brazil and China, export the medical devices from U.S. owing to the high standard of quality. Due to favorable government regulations in developing countries, such as Japan and China, the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR during the estimated period. For instance, reimbursement policy in Japan encourages the local manufacturers to provide advanced angiography diagnostic devices.

Grand View Research has segmented the global angiography equipment market on the basis of product, technology, procedure, application, and region:

Angiography Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Angiography Systems



Catheters



Balloons



Guidewire



Contrast Media



Vascular Closure Devices



Angiography Accessories

Angiography Equipment Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

X-ray



MRA



CT

Angiography Equipment Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Coronary



Endovascular



Neurovascular

Angiography Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Diagnostic



Therapeutic

Angiography Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market - Global varicose veins treatment devices market size was valued at around USD 1.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period

Global varicose veins treatment devices market size was valued at around in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period Fractional Flow Reserve Market - Global fractional flow reserve market size was valued at USD 542.2 million in 2018. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period

Global fractional flow reserve market size was valued at in 2018. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period Home Healthcare Market - Global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 305.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sale Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter