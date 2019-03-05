Enter the ATMosphere for Business at World ATM Congress 2019

MADRID, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is still time to register for World ATM Congress 2019, the world's largest air traffic management (ATM) conference and exhibition, that runs from 12-14 March 2019 at IFEMA, Feria de Madrid!

This major event will bring together aviation leaders from more than 136 countries and territories, including high-ranking officials and representatives from more than 80 air navigation service providers (ANSPs), airports, airlines, governments, armed forces, non-governmental organisations, manufacturers, and suppliers. World ATM Congress 2019 is on track to exceed last year's 8,500 registrants.

World ATM Congress, now in its seventh year, is a Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA). The Conference Programme provides a unique platform for discussing the future of ATM by bringing together the world's foremost aviation leaders to share their insights, views, and expertise on the major issues and challenges facing the ATM industry.

The theme of the Conference is "Tackling the Big Issues in ATM - Capacity, UTM Integration, People." Two outstanding keynote speakers will open the conference - Daniel Elwell, Acting Administrator, Federal Aviation Administration, and Henrik Hololei, DG MOVE, European Commission.

World ATM Congress also features an Exhibition Hall with a record-breaking 252 exhibiting companies and organisations from across ATM and aviation. The three-day event will once again offer complementary educational programming in six presentation theatres showcasing research findings, new product launches and demonstrations, new air traffic control (ATC) technology, and perspectives on ATM policy presented by ATCA, CANSO, EUROCONTROL, FABEC, Global UTM Association, IATA, Project Wing @ X (formerly Google Wing), SESAR Joint Undertaking, and many more.

World ATM Congress 2019 will also feature to several special events, including the IHS Jane's ATC Awards and the European Commission Awards, both on 12 March, as well as several press events throughout the three days.

For more information about World ATM Congress 2019, please visit www.worldatmcongress.org. Online registration for the Conference (fee required) and to access the Exhibition Hall (free) runs throughout the event. On-site registration is available at no additional cost. Complementary full-access press registration is also available.

