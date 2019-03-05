Optimized for Arista network applications and custom development

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the Arista 7130L Series, the next generation ultra-low latency, high-precision network application platform, with deterministic 5 nanosecond switching and virtually undetectable jitter. The 7130L Series consolidates FPGA (field-programmable gate array) based network applications, notably MetaMux, which enables lower latency data aggregation and is ideal for connecting electronic trading platforms directly to exchanges and MetaWatch for tapping and aggregating time-stamped packets for data analysis or compliance.

This is the first platform Arista is launching based on the Metamako acquisition, announced in September 2018. In addition to running Arista's own suite of network apps, Arista development kits and IP Cores enable customers to rapidly develop and deploy their own high-performance network applications on the 7130L Series leveraging the latest in FPGA technology from the Xilinx UltraScale+ family.

"We are delighted to introduce our latest FPGA-based 7130 Series," said Martin Hull, Associate Vice President, Systems Engineering and Platforms. "These products combine ultra-low latency switching with the latest generation of highly programmable FPGAs and proven Arista network applications to address the demand for increased configurability in the network while delivering the lowest possible latencies."

Along with market-leading FPGA functionality the L Series combines rich Layer 1+ network functions on the same device, to reduce complexity and cost, including signal regeneration, port mirroring and media conversion.

Leveraging FPGA Technology for Demanding Network Applications

The 7130L Series platform is optimized for a range of Arista network applications including MetaMux and MetaWatch. MetaMux has gained a performance boost with the launch of the 7130L Series. MetaMux can now perform data aggregation in a market-leading average of 39 nanoseconds. It provides a flexible range of easy to configure multiplexer (mux) modes from 48:1 down to multiple 4:1 instances. The MetaWatch application now provides timestamping at sub-nanosecond accuracy. This granularity enhances capture, in-depth monitoring, and network analytics for the most demanding applications.

Enabling Custom Applications

The Arista 7130L Series makes custom applications easy to deploy. Arista development toolkits enable complete and unrestricted access to the facilities in the FPGAs. Arista provides built-in application frameworks allowing developers to wrap applications into simple packages streamlining operational processes. Arista MOS provides system monitoring, FPGA image management, and other critical resources to allow developers to concentrate on their core application value.

Key features of the 7130L Series include:

Leveraging FPGA technology with MetaMux for electronic trading application order entry with lower latency 39ns multiplexing

High accuracy timestamps on 48 ports aggregated to 32GB of non-blocking deep buffer memory with MetaWatch simplifying tap-aggregation infrastructure

Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGAs providing 50% more interfaces, higher fabric capacity and memory for the development and deployment of sophisticated in-line network applications

Arista supported development toolkits and IP Cores for custom application development.

Product Availability

The 7130L Series is available in five configurations. The 7130-48L and 96L contain a Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ VU7P FPGA. The 7130-32LB, 48LB and 96LB variants contain a Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ VU9P FPGA. The 7130L Series devices will be available in March 2019.

Register here for the webinar on Thursday, March 21, to learn more about Arista's 7130L Series including Layer 1 and FPGA technology as well as Arista network applications for ultra-low latency and precision timestamping.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits, price, performance and best practices utilized in the design and implementation of Arista's 7130L Series. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005228/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Amanda Jaramillo

Corporate Communications

Tel: (408) 547-5798

amanda@arista.com

Investor Contact

Charles Yager

Product and Investor Advocacy

Tel: (408) 547-5892

cyager@arista.com