HighJump Reveals Milestones and Vision for Supply Chain of the Future at Elevate 2019

Rapid market momentum and innovations secure leading position in warehousing and logistics technologies worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS and SAN ANTONIO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today at its annual user conference, HighJump Elevate, announces its current achievements and plans to propel companies across the globe further into the connected and automated supply chain of the future.

More options for consumers spells greater complexity for the supply chain. With ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability, simply fulfilling demand is no longer enough. Companies must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions. HighJump makes this possible.

Over the past three decades, HighJump built a diverse and proven platform of solutions spanning warehousing, logistics, transportation and retail execution to empower companies of all sizes, industries and complexities. This includes melding HighJump's technologies and services with its global family of logistics technology companies as part of Körber Logistics Systems to meet today and tomorrow's demands. HighJump's extensive market momentum exemplifies its capabilities.

"At HighJump, we love making you better," said Chad Collins, chief executive officer for HighJump. "Our customers' success drives us to build, maintain and improve tomorrow's supply chain within and outside the four walls. We listen to and understand the opportunities and concerns of our customers, seek creative solutions and leverage our technology leadership to bring them to market. Our growth and continued innovation is a testament to this."

2018 milestones include:

Adding 320 new customers and 100+ go lives, bringing HighJump's capabilities to more than 4,400 customers in 78 countries.

Solidifying its position as a cloud leader. This includes a partnership with Oracle, helping HighJump secure 1,000 cloud customers in over 20 countries to date.

Launching new innovations to revolutionize workflows. This includes the HighJump Warehouse Control System to capitalize on automation investments and warehouse simulation and design with HighJump CLASS.

To maintain this rapid trajectory, HighJump will continue providing new services and functionality to evolve supply chains. This includes grounding its solutions in emerging technologies and expanding on partnerships throughout the logistics ecosystem.

"HighJump doesn't just talk about the future of supply chain technology, we create it," said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer for HighJump. "We assure companies can rise to any occasion. Our leadership in the cloud gives us confidence as we integrate emerging technologies, like AI, autonomous mobile robots and IoT, into our solution platform. We will provide the class leading adoptability and value our customers expect while establishing a leadership position with these technologies as well."

HighJump's priorities for 2019 and beyond include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Through ongoing investments in data science and unique co-innovation with partners and customers, HighJump will enable companies to truly leverage AI.

Through ongoing investments in data science and unique co-innovation with partners and customers, HighJump will enable companies to truly leverage AI. Autonomous robots: Through relationships with top providers and integrators, such as Locus Robotics and Magazino, HighJump will continue enabling robotics to transform efficiency and flexibility.

Through relationships with top providers and integrators, such as Locus Robotics and Magazino, HighJump will continue enabling robotics to transform efficiency and flexibility. IoT: Capitalizing on advanced data insights from predictive analytics and global connectivity, HighJump will develop technology and pursue partners to revolutionize core supply chain capabilities like yard and labor management with end-to-end visibility.

Capitalizing on advanced data insights from predictive analytics and global connectivity, HighJump will develop technology and pursue partners to revolutionize core supply chain capabilities like yard and labor management with end-to-end visibility. Tomorrow's workforce: With modern trainings, onboarding and next-generation technologies such as voice and vision, HighJump will leverage its solutions and partner ecosystem to strengthen the workforce of the future.

HighJump Elevate is March 3-6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. In its 13th year, Elevate brings together 800+ supply chain professionals from across the globe. Along with learning the latest for HighJump's unique line of solutions and professional services, attendees are provided with networking and educational opportunities to accelerate their businesses.

Further details are here.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com/

HighJump

1-800-328-3271 x 2717

Heather.Smith@highjump.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653598/HighJump_logo_2_Logo.jpg