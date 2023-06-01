Chester's Chicken Joins ArrowStream Network to Modernize and Elevate Supply Chain Management

Fresh Fried Chicken Quick-service Brand Partners with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform for Supply Chain Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, is proud to announce its new partnership with Chester's Chicken ("Chester's") and welcome them to its network of over 275 chain operators across 100,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 10,000 manufacturers.





Chester's is a fried chicken quick-service restaurant that operates in convenience stores, truck stops, supermarkets, and similar venues. Founded in 1965 and based in Birmingham, AL, Chester's remains a family-owned business with over 1,100 locations in the U.S. and Canada. With aggressive growth plans, Chester's partnered with ArrowStream to streamline their supply chain and create a more robust support system to ensure their franchisees are getting the right products, for the right price, and on time.

"ArrowStream will have a significant impact on profitability for both Chester's and our franchisees," said Jonathan Wilhite, Chief Financial Officer at Chester's. "We're excited to have ArrowStream as a strategic partner."

With a complex distribution network and data residing in disparate systems, Chester's was in need of a centralized visibility solution to proactively manage inventory and ensure purchasing compliance. Through ArrowStream, Chester's will eliminate their manual processes and modernize their supply chain management and operations.

"Having worked with ArrowStream in the past, I know first-hand how impactful and necessary their solutions are to effective supply chain management," said Cindy Wishon, Director of Purchasing and Distribution at Chester's. "In addition, their responsiveness and how they engage with their customers is exceptional. They are a built-in extension of our team ready to go."

ArrowStream Central enables multi-unit operators to establish priorities and eliminate surprises in their supply chain. Chester's will be able to improve operations using inventory-monitoring features that examine current, allocated, and pending distributor inventory levels and alert them when products are at risk or out of stock. Through ArrowStream, Chester's will also be able to simplify the process of managing supplier contracts by streamlining communication with all its suppliers and enabling them to view and manage individual contracts on a continuous basis.

"We look forward to a strong partnership with Chester's and expanding ArrowStream's solutions into the convenience store space," said Marc Larson, VP of Sales at ArrowStream. "Quickly identifying pricing errors and expediting recovery is critical for growing brands like Chester's. Through ArrowStream Central, Chester's will be able to audit 100% of their contracted spend and protect their profit margins. We're thrilled to partner in the expansion of their brand."

Chester's is the latest foodservice operator to partner with ArrowStream, joining a growing list of customers, including IPC Subway, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Cafe Rio, among others. ArrowStream's solutions are developed specifically for the foodservice industry and provide operators, distributors, and manufacturers with an intelligent supply chain network that drives efficiency and cost savings in an end-to-end solution for their partners.

