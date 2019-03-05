Codewise Launches Voluum Entry Subscription Plan, Integrated with Industry-First Offers Marketplace

Adtech industry innovators provide a perfect solution for digital marketers who seek a one-stop platform to easily find new offers to promote and cost-efficiently track and optimize ad campaigns

PALO ALTO, California, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codewise, the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers, recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in 2017 and 2018, today introduced a brand new Voluum subscription Entry Plan and the industry's first marketplace for advertising offers fully integrated with ad measurement and management functionalities.

The new Entry Plan gives digital marketers access to the industry-leading ad tracker and optimizer for just $69 dollars a month, or $49 dollars a month with an annual contract.

The Entry Plan, conceived to cost-efficiently serve essential ad management needs, complements the existing Basic ($224/month) and Advanced ($449/month) Voluum subscription plans which provide more advanced features, such as:

Traffic Distribution AI , which allows users to analyze the performance of offers, landing pages and paths in real time and automatically redistribute traffic for the best ROI.

, which allows users to analyze the performance of offers, landing pages and paths in real time and automatically redistribute traffic for the best ROI. Anti-Fraud Kit , which allows users to easily identify bot traffic in ad campaigns and helps to block it.

, which allows users to easily identify bot traffic in ad campaigns and helps to block it. Custom Notifications , which allows users to set and receive alerts for important campaign events on both desktop and mobile.

In addition to the extremely competitive pricing, the new Entry Plan offers Voluum users unmatched reliability, with no server downtime since 2015, and speed, with the industry's fastest redirects of just 5 ms. Moreover, a cloud-based system guarantees easy setup and assures higher data safety, compared to self-hosted solutions.

The new Voluum Entry Plan allows marketers to benefit from a wide range of features and functionalities that are not available in most competitive solutions. Among them, performance marketers and agencies will find the following:

A dedicated tracking domain with an SSL certificate , which can considerably increase ad conversion rates

, which can considerably increase ad conversion rates Voluum Mobile App, allowing to track ads on the go, alerting the user about important campaign or account changes

Offers Marketplace

Offers Marketplace, available now to all Voluum customers, allows users to find, filter, and compare exclusive offers from selected top affiliate networks inside their Voluum accounts. The Offers Marketplace also enables marketers to apply for the best offers and easily add them to the tracker. This results in a much quicker and smoother workflow in one place, with no need to leave the Voluum ad tracking platform.

To facilitate a fast, effortless start, Codewise will extend its highly praised Customer Care services to Entry Plan clients, through full support to migration from competitive solutions and through group onboarding sessions, live webinars, and 24/7 chat management.

"The new Entry Plan is our answer to the industry's call. We have been listening to our clients' and the community's feedback and realized that the needs of performance marketers and agencies are diverse," said Dr. John Malatesta, CEO and President of Codewise. "Some marketers require advanced features to solve more complex ad management tasks, and Voluum will always be there for them. But others just want a fast, reliable and easy-to-use ad tracker for essential needs and at a lower price. And that's exactly what we're giving them today with the Entry Plan."

Voluum has recently been awarded Best Tracker and Best Affiliate Software titles in the 2019 AffiliateFix Affiliate Industry Awards .

To learn more about new Voluum subscription plans, please visit https://voluum.com/pricing .

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017 and 2018, Codewise was recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spend on Facebook. Learn more at www.codewise.com .

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization, and media buying needs. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a robust proprietary database, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide since September of 2014. Learn more at www.voluum.com .

PR Contact: media@codewise.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828426/Voluum_subscription_Entry_Plan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828415/Voluum_by_Codewise_Logo.jpg