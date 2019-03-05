Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Parallax Health Sciences Appoints Pete Scobell to Board of Advisors

Executive and former Navy SEAL brings leadership and telehealth marketing experience to Parallax

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) ('Parallax' or the 'Company'), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, announces that Pete Scobell has joined the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Scobell brings Parallax strong leadership skills and telehealth marketing experience.

Mr. Scobell is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valor Industries, a disruptive sports equipment manufacturer that provides protective equipment and technology for athletes worldwide. He previously was Vice President of Sales for Rally Health, formerly known as Audax Health, a consumer-centric digital health company focused on providing health care consumers with personalized, data-driven information and recommendations. While at Rally, Scobell worked closely with Chief Executive Officer Grant Verstandig.

'Pete's expertise and vast network of relationships, along with his rare and highly developed leadership skills, are a perfect fit for the Parallax team,' stated Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences.

'Of particular relevance is Pete's unique experience in the development and eventual sale of Rally Health, which served more than 35 million consumers, making it easy for individuals to take charge of their health through collaboration with their employers, health plans and care providers.'

'I've gained from my experience working with some amazing leaders in active duty with the SEAL teams and at Rally under the tutelage of Grant and his vision for the healthcare space, which was proven out by the sale of Rally to a major health insurance company for several billion dollars,' said Scobell. 'Parallax is providing highly creative real time solutions for real people. Patients are being given the power to help guide and control their own health care and Parallax facilitates that empowerment by seamlessly connecting providers and patients, resulting in better outcomes for patient care. I'm excited to be joining this team to help bring Parallax into people's lives,' said Scobell.

Scobell spent 17 years on active duty with the U.S. Navy and is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He served as both an enlisted man and then an officer for the SEAL teams, completing six combat deployments. Upon leaving the Navy he worked extensively with the Intrepid Fallen Hero's Fund, raising money to build multiple Traumatic Brain Injury Centers around the country to treat active duty soldiers, sailors and Marines. Pete was also instrumental in opening the Marcus Institute for Brain Health at the University of Colorado, a facility dedicated to treating veterans and athletes for traumatic brain injury.



Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's inter-operable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through bio-metric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxcare.com.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

