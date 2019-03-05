Baby Car Seat Market to Grow Swiftly at 6.49% CAGR From 2018 to 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby car seat market is anticipated to grow at a staggering CAGR of 6.49% by 2023. Baby car seats vary in size ranging from toddlers to growing children. The primary objective for having a car seat entails prevention of any injuries during a casualty. At present, government initiatives and policies for auto safety and convenience for drivers is enlarging the market presence. The drivers for baby car seat market include rise in birth rate and increase in modernization in the developing economies. Increase in urbanization coupled with rise in disposable income is likely to propel the market demand for baby car seat. Moreover, safety features for baby car seat in vehicles is likely to contribute to the market demand in end-user segment.

Product segment for baby car seat market includes convertible seats, booster seats and combination seats. Convertible seat segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Distribution channel for baby car seat market includes retail, wholesale and online platforms. Retail segment is likely to gain a higher position due to higher inception of retail outlets particularly dealing in baby products. Geographical segmentation for baby car seat market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share due to increase in number of cars and rise in birth rate. Apart, novel packaging techniques are likely to propel the market growth in APAC regions.

North America and Europe regions are likely to gain a moderate share in the global scenario due to steadiness in existing market conditions. The key players in the baby car seat market include Renolux France Industries, UPPAbaby, KiwiBaby, Recaro Holding GmbH, Newell Brands Inc, Mothercare Plc, Cosatto Ltd, Clek Inc, Britax Group Ltd, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Artsana Group and Brevi S.r.l.

Global baby car seat market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% by 2023. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The Global Market for baby car seat to 2023 offers detailed coverage of baby car seat industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading baby car seat producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the baby car seat.

