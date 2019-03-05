NIIT Technologies Recognized as a Leader in Digital Services for the Travel & Hospitality Industry by Independent Analyst Firm Zinnov

NOIDA, India, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the "Zinnov Zones for Digital Services in Travel & Hospitality" 2018 study conducted by analyst firm Zinnov. NIIT Technologies has been included in the leadership zone for 'Overall Travel & Hospitality Digital Services' and across four categories - Travel, Hospitality, Digital Design & Experience, and Digital Consulting.

Zinnov's ranking analyzed nine global Digital Service Providers on their 'digital prowess' and 'scalability' in the Travel & Hospitality (T&H) vertical to position them in the 'Nurture Zone,' 'Breakout Zone,' 'Execution Zone,' and 'Leadership Zone'. NIIT Technologies' high ranking and position in the 'Leadership Zone' was a function of its deep domain expertise, ability to build industry-specific digital solutions, a strong internal and external innovation ecosystem, and access to exceptional talent.

On NIIT Technologies emerging as a leader, Praveen Bhadada, Partner & Practice Head, Digital Transformation, Zinnov, said, "NIIT Technologies emerged as a strong player in the digitization of Travel & Hospitality enterprises on the back of deep domain expertise, breadth of ecosystem partnerships and IP portfolio. Focused investments in Travel CoE and concerted efforts in re-skilling its digital workforce has enabled NIIT Technologies to win customer confidence. With industry leading expertise in Design thinking, digital consulting and modern technologies, NIIT Technologies is well-positioned to help its clients enable next generation experiences and higher order operational efficiencies."

NIIT Technologies is enabling clients transform at the intersect of deep industry domain expertise across airlines, airports, railways, travel technology, travel distribution, surface transport, hospitality segments and digital services to deliver real-world business impact.

"In a world where disruptive technologies are transforming business models, customers are engaging with industry-focused players who can make things work for them," said Madan Mohan, Global Head - Travel and Transportation, NIIT Technologies. "We are delighted to be recognized as a 'Leader' in the Zinnov Zones for Digital Services in Travel & Hospitality rating, which endorses our deep understanding of Travel & Hospitality industry backed by three decades of experience of serving over 100 customers. By contextualizing our strong capabilities in the digital services for this industry segment, we build real solutions to deliver exceptional value to our clients' businesses and their end customers."

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength is combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com.

