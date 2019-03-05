Osseointegration Implants Market to Reach $9.84 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Osseointegration Implants Market by Product (Dental Implants and Bone-anchored Prostheses), Material (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymeric, and Biomaterials), and End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Dental Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025." The research offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, market size & projections, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global osseointegration implants market contributed $5.64 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $9.84 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in incidence of orthopedic diseases, surge in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and supportive reimbursement policies offered by insurance companies drive the market growth. High initial costs related to osseointegration implants devices and stringent approval process hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and increase in acceptance of implantable medical devices create new opportunities in the market.

Bone-anchored prostheses to lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Bone-anchored prostheses contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in number of amputations, rise in prevalence of spinal conditions, and increase in aging population with hearing loss. However, the dental implants segment would register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in awareness regarding dental implants as a solution for tooth loss, and ongoing R&D activities for dental implant techniques.

Metallic material to maintain its dominance by 2025

Metallic material contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the biochemical characteristics offered by the metallic osseointegration implants that result in improved finishing and easy in processing and sterilization. However, polymeric material is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to ease of manufacturability to create different shapes, ease in secondary processability, lower cost, and availability with required mechanical & physical properties.

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2025

North America held the major market share, contributing nearly half of the market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to occurrence of huge number of accidents that may lead to disability, increase in incidence of bone-related disorders, and supportive reimbursement scenario. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025, owing to presence of large population base in countries such as India & China, rise in number of accidents, and surge in favorable government initiatives.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Bicon, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Integrum SE, Henry Schein, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc., Osstem Implant, Stryker Corporation, Straumann AG Group, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

