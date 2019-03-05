Optical Fiber Cable Market to Witness Enhanced Application Scope Owing to Rapid Expansion of the Telecom Industry in Developing Economies: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Optical Fiber Cable Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 12.6% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Fiber optic cables are composed of glass and plastic inner core that is enclosed by a cladding and is encased in an external jacket. The key factor that propels the growth of the Optical Fiber Cable Market includes growing demand from internet-based applications such the over-the-top content, internet of things, and video streaming. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher cost compared to coaxial cable and complexity in the installation procedure of optical fiber cable.

Optical Fiber Cable Market may be segmented on the basis of mode of fiber optics, end user, optical fiber type, cable type, and geography. Optical Fiber Cable Market may be explored by mode of fiber optics as Multimode, Plastic Optical Fiber (POF), and Single Mode. The "Single Mode Optical Fiber" segment led the Optical Fiber Cable Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to growing demand for single-mode cable across the globe. The Optical Fiber Cable Market could be explored based on optical fiber type as Plastics optical fiber, and Glass optical fiber. The "Glass optical fiber" segment led the Optical Fiber Cable Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to rapidly increasing telecom applications in developing economies, growing efforts by the administrations of several countries in order to surge the network connectivity and shift in the customer inclinations.

Optical Fiber Cable Market could be explored based on cable type as Breakout cable, Armored cable, Distribution cable, Simplex and Zip cord, Loose tube cable, Ribbon cable and Aerial cable. The Optical Fiber Cable Market could be explored based on the end user as Government, IT & Telecom, MSO, Healthcare, Defense, and Others. Optical Fiber Cable Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "North America and Europe" segment led the Optical Fiber Cable Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rapid industrialization, robust growth of the telecom industry and increasing need for faster internet speed in the daily businesses.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Optical Fiber Cable Market comprise The Lapp Group, Hindustan Cables Limited, Simco-Groups., OFS Fitel, LLC. and Optical Cable Corporation. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The report covers forecast and analysis for the optical fiber cable market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the optical fiber cable market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the optical fiber cable market on a global level.

Access 141 page research report with TOC on "Optical Fiber Cable Market"

The five-year forecast for the optical fiber cable market shows a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6 percent driven by increased demand from the Telecom, Industrial, and Utility segment, according to a new report published by Radiant Insight. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global optical fiber cable market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the Telecom, Industrial, Utility, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global optical fiber cable market.

