Public Debut of New Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport Range at the Geneva International Motor Show 2019

GENEVA, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After their announcement late last year, Goodyear is now presenting its flagship performance tires at the Geneva International Motor Show 2019. Attendees of the motor show will be able to witness the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport, Eagle F1 SuperSport R and Eagle F1 SuperSport RS.

The tires deploy innovative technologies and compounds that enable significant improvements to braking distances and lap times without neglecting more intangible elements of the driving experience, such as feedback during turn-in, under braking and approaching breakaway.

The Goodyear SuperSport range

The Eagle F1 SuperSport draws on Goodyear's racing experience to provide superior grip and handling. Responsive directional changes are ensured through the stiff tread ribs while a massive closed outside pattern, used on the tire's shoulder, provides control during load transfers in corners. A super-stiff sidewall design further improves handling without unduly compromising ride comfort. Although primarily developed for dry conditions, Goodyear has innovatively addressed wet performance through the deployment of a multi-compound combination that sees dry-optimized outer sections paired with three wet-optimized central segments. This enables drivers to safely push harder through corners on dry roads while still enjoying an exceptional wet braking and wet handling performance.

The Eagle F1 SuperSport R further increases grip levels and steering precision on and off track. Grip levels are enhanced through use of a high-friction compound that provides exceptional dry grip levels, while excellent cornering stability is ensured by bridges in the tread pattern's inner groove reducing deformation of tread blocks under extreme cornering forces. Steering precision and feedback have also been further enhanced by optimizing the tire's footprint for more consistent pressure distribution.

The Eagle F1 SuperSport RS is Goodyear's most race-focused tire, designed to push the limit on track while remaining road legal. A highly specialized racing-originated compound provides ultimate grip and performance levels in dry conditions.

For additional pictures, visit http://news.goodyear.eu

You can also follow us on Twitter @Goodyearpress

More news from Goodyear at GIMS 2019

The Goodyear AERO - A Concept Tire for Autonomous, Flying Cars

Autonomous Concept Vehicle Golden Sahara II with Goodyear Tires

Contact:

Alexander Verstappen

PR Supervisor Consumer Europe

T: +32-2-761-18-17

E: alexander_verstappen@goodyear.com

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829730/Goodyear_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829726/Eagle_F1_SuperSport.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829727/Eagle_F1_SuperSport_R_Tire.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829728/Eagle_F1_SuperSport_range.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829729/Eagle_F1_SuperSport_top_Rev.jpg )

