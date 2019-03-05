Commify Strengthens Its Market Position With Another Major UK Acquisition

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commify, the company behind a global portfolio of business messaging brands, has today announced the acquisition of TextAnywhere and Mediaburst from Stericycle Inc, its first acquisition of 2019. This further strengthens Commify's leading position in its largest market, the UK, and demonstrates its ambitious growth plans after completing ten acquisitions since 2013, including five in 2018.

TextAnywhere and Mediaburst are key players in the UK business messaging market, offering high quality products and services to 11,000 loyal customers. On a combined basis, they send over 500 million messages for their customers each year, and in 2018 alone, generated over £12 million in revenue.

"The fit for TextAnywhere and Mediaburst within Commify is compelling," said Paul Burton, Chief Strategy Officer, Commify.

"They bring an experienced team, high-quality customers and major scale to our existing market leading UK business. In particular this acquisition further expands our customer base to over 45,000 businesses across Europe's largest five economies. This loyal customer base is the largest in Europe and underpins the scale and strength of Commify."

Geoff Love, Chief Executive Officer, Commify added:

"We are investing heavily across Commify's business - in our team, exciting new products, continued complementary acquisitions and integration of acquired companies. This deal continues that strategy. We are delighted to welcome the team and customers from TextAnywhere and Mediaburst to the Commify family and can't wait to help them on our mission to make business communication brilliant."

Adding strength to the Commify senior management team is Nick Payne, one of the founders of TextAnywhere, who is returning to the businesses in his new role as General Manager of TextAnywhere and Mediaburst, to lead the integration into Commify.

ABOUT COMMIFY

Commify is the team behind a portfolio of business messaging brands, serving over 45,000 businesses, sending 3 billion messages a year and approaching €100m annual revenue.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, the business operates in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Australia under a portfolio of customer-facing brands addressing different markets and different customer segments. These include Esendex, Mobyt, Trendoo, Skebby, Text Marketer, FastSMS, SMSenvoi, SMSpubli, Massenversand.de and SMSUP.

Private equity backed and growing rapidly through both organic investment and acquisitions, its mission is to 'make business communication brilliant'.

Contact:

Paul Burton

paul.burton@commify.com

+44-07810207234