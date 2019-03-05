Esports Truck "Big Betty" and Production Studio in Germany Join HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and North American HyperX Esports Truck Under Expanded Agreement

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company, and HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the addition of Allied Esports' two European properties to their international naming rights partnership.

Allied Esports' European mobile arena, nicknamed "Big Betty," has joined the HyperX Esports Truck brand, while its production and broadcast facility located in Hamburg, Germany has been renamed the HyperX Studio. The agreement follows two previous naming rights announcements between the companies for HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, Allied Esports' global flagship arena, and the North American HyperX Esports Truck, nicknamed "Big Meta."

"We are thrilled to continue to grow our relationship with HyperX, an unequivocal leader and innovator in esports and beyond, and the continuation of this naming rights deal solidifies our shared commitment to engage fans across the globe," said Simon Temperley, Allied Esports Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. "With a foundation now in place on two continents, Allied Esports and HyperX together have the opportunity to create experiences and content that will influence audiences in new and meaningful ways for years to come."

"HyperX is excited to expand our branding and esports relationship with Allied Esports. Allied is a proven partner that shares our passion for excellence in gaming and entertainment," said Daniel Kelley, director of corporate marketing, HyperX. "With global commitments to the gaming community to provide the best gaming experiences, the European HyperX Esports Truck and HyperX Studio will bring our 'We're All Gamers' philosophy to more gaming communities in Europe."

The newly named HyperX Esports Truck was part of this past weekend's Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice Expo 2019 in Katowice, Poland, one of the world's most prestigious esports shows and the home of the first CS:GO Major of 2019. At the event, "Big Betty" hosted gaming competitions and giveaways, influencers, Cosplay contests, listening stations showcasing HyperX's latest products, and other interactive fan experiences.

"Big Betty" is the world's first mobile esports arena and has been one of the most popular gaming venues across Europe since its debut in 2016. In 2018, the truck hosted Ireland's largest esports event ever Three Ireland's EStars featuring ten teams and 50 competitors over eight weeks of League of Legends play, making stops at League of Ireland football club stadiums. The competitors battled for a chance to play at Ireland's legendary 3Arena, €20,000 and a trip to HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

The latest HyperX Esports Truck also hosted and produced qualifying and final events for the Mountain Dew GameFuel League, an international Rocket League tournament with stages in Switzerland, Denmark, the UK and Netherlands. The truck was also centerstage at "Werner Das Rennen," Europe's largest racing festival combining music and racing, and for a prominent FIFA 19 scouting tournament for Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel.

The HyperX Studio is an 8,000-square-foot, multi-purpose event and broadcast facility in Hamburg, Germany and the headquarters of Allied Esports' European operations. As with all of Allied Esports' venues, the studio was created with a modular design capable of holding a range of esports entertainment events and broadcasts. The studio has been the home of the Legend Series broadcast since 2017, the same year the venue hosted the CS:GO Legend Series final. The HyperX Studio recently hosted Season 2 of the popular Blackout Legend Series and is currently in preparation for Season 3. The Apex Legend Series kicked off on February 28 and can be viewed on twitch.tv/elcgamingtv.

With four properties now under the naming rights umbrella, HyperX and Allied Esports will co-create unique esports and content opportunities for professional players, streamers, partners and fans around the world. Each property will feature HyperX headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads for esports tournaments, special events and daily play (Las Vegas).

HyperX showcased the two North American properties during the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas with events at HyperX Esports Arena and activations with the HyperX Esports Truck on the convention floor. North American HyperX Esports Truck "Big Meta" also partnered with the NFL Retired Players Association in February for a Madden NFL 19 event in Atlanta.

About Allied Esports

Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2019, Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK:899), owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour. Ourgame has entered into an agreement with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) to combine, and once all applicable shareholder and regulatory consents have been obtained, and the other conditions to closing have been satisfied, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour to form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the world, Allied Esports locations currently include 11 properties in the top three esports markets across the globe: North America's HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX Esports Truck "Big Meta," Esports Arena Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe's HyperX Esports Truck "Big Betty" and HyperX Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China's Lianmeng Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui'an Arena and Lianmeng Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network's 12th property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019. For more information about Allied Esports visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world's largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief We're All Gamers.

