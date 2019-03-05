Innocoll Holdings Limited ("Innocoll"), a specialty pharmaceutical company wholly owned by Gurnet Point Capital, announced today that it has named Richard Fante as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of Inncoll's Board of Directors, effective March 1. Mr. Fante, who currently serves as Innocoll's Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development, succeeds Anthony Zook, who retired from his role as Innocoll CEO.

"We are very pleased to have Rich ascend to CEO after a very successful tenure at Innocoll during this exciting time at the company," said Christopher Viehbacher, Managing Partner at Gurnet Point Capital. "Rich shares in Innocoll's long-term vision of developing a sustainable pharmaceutical business. His contribution overseeing our commercial department and business development activities, make him uniquely qualified to step into this role. We look forward to his leadership and operational expertise to help guide Innocoll through its next chapter. We thank Tony for his invaluable contributions to Innocoll over the last four years and wish him the best in his retirement from Innocoll."

Mr. Fante joined Innocoll in 2015 as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development. In this role, he built an experienced, highly talented commercial team to prepare the company for commercialization and also led all business development activities, including Innocoll's acquisition by Gurnet Point. Prior to Innocoll, Mr. Fante spent nearly twenty years at AstraZeneca in the United States, serving in a variety of leadership roles, including President, U.S., CEO of North America and Regional Vice President of the Americas. He also formerly served as an independent director for Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Mr. Fante graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. in Biology and received an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Mr. Fante stated, "I am honored to assume this role during this transformative time at our company and I'm very excited for the next phase of Innocoll's growth. We will continue to build our strong pipeline with our lead product for post-surgical pain and ongoing business development activities. I look forward to working closely with Chris and the entire Gurnet Point Capital team as we continue to expand our pharmaceutical hospital business."

Mr. Zook commented, "It has been a privilege to serve Innocoll for the last four years and I remain very excited about the future of the company. I look forward to seeing Rich lead the company through its next stage of growth."

About Innocoll

Innocoll is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical technologies to meet some of today's most important healthcare challenges. Our current late-stage product pipeline is focused on addressing patient needs for postsurgical pain management.

About Gurnet Point Capital

Gurnet Point Capital is a unique healthcare fund founded by Ernesto Bertarelli and led by Chris Viehbacher, who, together, have decades of expertise in an industry for which they share a passion, both as Chief Executives and as investors. With an initial allocation of $2 billion, GPC is investing long-term capital and supporting entrepreneurs in building a new generation of companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, its remit is global, encompassing life sciences and medical technologies. The fund invests across all stages of product development through to commercialization and does so with an approach that is a hybrid of venture and private equity investing strategies. www.gurnetpointcapital.com

