BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc.: Unifying Ecommerce Solutions: BankCard USA Acquires AgeChecker.Net and Announces Broad Roll-Out of Age Verification Software Technology for Regulated Online Transactions

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / Merchant services provider BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc. announced the acquisition of the software and intellectual property of online age verification business AgeChecker.Net to expand its ecommerce services for age-regulated industries. BankCard USA is now offering online age verification and payment software under a streamlined solution for its merchant accounts. AgeChecker.Net and Bankcard USA will be exhibiting and available for questions at the TransACT2019 payment convention in Las Vegas from April 30th to May 2nd to talk about the acquisition.





BankCard USA Founder and President Shawn Skelton describes the acquisition as a well-timed development in light of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ('FDA') increased regulation of e-cigarette businesses last year. Mr. Skelton said, 'With our in-house underwriting capabilities for low-cost payment processing, AgeChecker.Net's technology delivers a one-stop solution for age-regulated online transactions to our customers.'

While all tobacco and vapor sales require a minimum age, independent verification has been challenging to deploy for online transactions. Since underage sales continue to happen, a self-certification for online purchases is insufficient to validate the purchaser's age; therefore, verification software that independently validates one's age is a necessity for ecommerce merchants selling restricted products such as e-cigarettes. AgeChecker.Net entering the public health debate will lead the way for ecommerce businesses to create a more open and transparent dialogue in restricting youths from these online purchases.

Since the FDA's investigations of e-cigarette merchants last summer, over 1,300 warning letters and fines were issued to offenders that were connected to underage sales. While the largest businesses remain under review, the FDA has required them to produce a plan that will keep e- cigarettes out of the hands of minors and take an active role in reversing the growth of teen vaping.

While recent scrutiny has spurred online e-cigarette merchants to adopt age verification services, other age-regulated industries are benefitting from the software as well. AgeChecker.Net facilitates compliance with these regulations, and reduces the risk of chargebacks and online fraud - all while streamlining online order processing.

AgeChecker.Net is designed to integrate with most ecommerce platforms, and verify the customer's age by comparing name, address, and date of birth against third-party databases of various public records. When further authentication is necessary, the customer may be required to submit a valid form of identification, which is accepted or declined by a member of its compliance team.

'The acquisition of AgeChecker.Net uniquely positions BankCard USA as a trusted partner to promote the regulatory compliance of our merchants, in a secure and fully-integrated solution,' said Scott Hardy, Vice President. 'As online marketplaces continue to grow, BankCard USA is ready for the challenges that lay ahead by redefining customer experience through transparent pricing models and providing real-world payment solutions.'

More about AgeChecker.Net

AgeChecker.Net is an age verification software that integrates with most major ecommerce platforms, including BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Weebly, Shopify, Volusion, Magento, 3DCart, OpenCart, PinnacleCart, XCart, ZenCart, Warhead, Lightspeed, and PrestaShop. Setup is free and installation documentation is available for custom integrations as well. AgeChecker.Net also has built-in location tools to customize age verifications across different state laws. While photo IDs are never stored, our services are encrypted with 256-bit AES and we can recall buyer information for future orders on any website using AgeChecker.Net. For more information, please visit www.AgeChecker.net.

More about BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc.

Since 1999, BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc. upholds a successful track record of providing credit card processing solutions for retail, online and phone-order businesses, with a specialization of regulated and high-risk transactions. Based in Westlake Village, CA, BankCard USA leads an in-house team of industry professionals in sales, underwriting, installation, customer support, risk management, and operations, and offers merchants a complete solution to accept all forms of electronic payment including credit, debit, and ACH transfer. For more information, please visit www.BankCardUSA.com

