The Clinical Nutrition Market to Surpass $87,530.7 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE , Delaware, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. clinical nutrition market valued over USD 10,562.7 million in 2018 due to high adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits leading to considerable number of people suffering from chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Growth of home healthcare segment as well as increasing awareness about clinical nutrition formulae will drive U.S. market over the forecast timeframe.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market will surpass USD 87,530.7 million by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer along with increasing number of premature births will drive the market. Rise in adoption of unhealthy diet with physical inactivity has surged number of people suffering from obesity and cardiovascular diseases, fueling industry growth.

Demand for various parenteral and enteral nutrition from growing elderly population will stimulate clinical nutrition market growth over the forecast period. Numerous initiatives undertaken by public as well as private players to create awareness about clinical nutrition will positively impact industry growth.

Increasing number of premature births requiring supply of essential nutrients will act as high impacting factor on infant nutrition market growth. Growth of home healthcare sector leading to rise in demand for home enteral nutrition formulae coupled with favorable reimbursement policies will propel business growth.

Industry players are focusing on developing nutritional solutions capable of providing appropriate nutrition to adult as well as infant population will favor market growth. However, lack of awareness about clinical nutrition and stringent government regulations in Europe and U.S. will restrain market growth over the coming years.

In Asia Pacific region, China clinical nutrition market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of over 9.1% over the forecast timeframe owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases as well as substantial number of elderly people suffering from enfeebling condition. Increasing number of preterm births and notable number of malnourished children in the country will stimulate demand for clinical nutrition products over the coming years.

Infant nutrition market held largest market share in 2018 valuing over USD 30,989.5 million. Increasing number of preterm births and growing demand for milk based infant nutrition formula will be one of the major factors driving the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, rising number of children suffering from malnutrition in emerging countries such as China along with frequent introduction of new infant clinical formula in market will favor growth of infant nutrition segment.

Increasing number of cow protein intolerant children and children suffering from hereditary lactase deficiency and galactosemia are generally administered with soy based clinical nutrition formula to fulfil nutritional requirement; this factor will strongly drive soy based infant nutrition segment growth. Moreover, high nutritional content present in soy based infant nutrition solution will propel segment growth over the forecast period.

Adult consumer segment will witness significant growth of 6.1% over the forecast period owing to growing adoption of unhealthy food habits leading to dearth of essential nutrients as well as large patient population suffering from chronic diseases requiring supply of clinical nutrition. Increasing geriatric population base and growing awareness about clinical nutritional products will further propel business growth.

South Africa Clinical Nutrition Market valued USD 419.9 million in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a significant rate. Increasing sales of nutritional supplement in South Africa due presence of associations such as South African Society for Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition which promote South Africa clinical nutrition. Growing adoption of unhealthy food habits resulting in increased incidences of chronic diseases coupled with healthcare infrastructure development of the country will favor industry growth.

Some of the notable industry players operating in global clinical nutrition market are Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira, Mead Johnson, Baxter and B. Braun. Industry players are focusing on developing new superior products capable of fulfilling nutritional requirement of all population from infant to adult. Moreover, market players are adopting strategies such as merger & acquisition, strategic collaboration and geographic expansion to consolidate their market position as well as strengthen its operational capability.

