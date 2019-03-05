Truett Tate To Help Accelerate Growth for New Type of Consulting in Financial Services

Reference Point Launches Advisory Board with Senior Industry Leader

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2002, Reference Point has been growing its clients and offerings over the past several years as part of the firm's mission to build out a different type of consulting model for financial services leaders in capital markets, finance and treasury functions, housing finance, fintech and consumer banking. As part of that growth plan, the company is pleased to announce the official formation and launch of its Advisory Board with senior industry leader Truett Tate as Chairman.

Financial services companies have been in a period of fundamental change, and the need for the right expertise at the right time and place continues to evolve as well. Reference Point is purpose-built to help clients capitalize on industry changes and improve business performance by pairing senior practitioners with accomplished consultants to give clients superior quality and superior value.

Scott Goeden, Managing Partner at Reference Point noted, "This business is about relationships and the trust that those relationships engender. It's very exciting for us to be getting the caliber of leadership and talent we're fortunate to have in Truett. He brings relationships from across the world along with considerable expertise and strategic acumen to help ensure we continue to build on our triple-digit growth." Reference Point plans to further invest in offerings around four practice areas of Strategy, Risk, Data and Technology.

Mr. Tate has held numerous senior positions over 40 years in multiple countries and markets, where he demonstrated significant entrepreneurial flair in helping create and grow successful businesses. That journey was built on a very successful platform of roles leading financial services companies, including serving as the CEO of the US arm of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Group Director at Lloyds Banking Group, and Chairman of QBE NA. He has also served on other boards, including those at Virgin Group and Towergate, Europe's then-largest independent insurance broker. In this new role, Mr. Tate will provide strategic planning support, assist with enterprise risk management, and lead business development efforts and expansion, particularly in the New York market.

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Tate said, "I share the vision that Reference Point promotes, which is that there is a better way to help financial services leaders jump start and accelerate enterprise performance through specialized resources that offer the exact type and level of expertise required at the point of need. The firm custom delivers teams of subject matter experts and supporting staff for each and every engagement in a way that I find unprecedented elsewhere. Building an Advisory Board is a natural extension of that effort."

Founded in 2002, Reference Point is a boutique strategy, management and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for the financial services industry. We understand complexity firsthand, having successfully navigated the challenges faced by global financial services firms. We combine proven expertise and practical experience in a unique consulting model to give clients superior quality and superior value. Our engagements are led by former industry executives supported by top-tier consultants. We partner with our clients to assess challenges and opportunities, create practical strategies, and implement new solutions to drive measurable value for them and their organizations.

