ExamSoft Acquires UK-Based Assessment Company, Liftupp; Diversifies Assessment Software Offerings to Clients Worldwide

Addition of Liftupp assessment products expands ExamSoft offerings and provides educators across disciplines with tools to promote greater student learning success.

DALLAS, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExamSoft, a secure testing and assessment platform company based in Dallas, announces the acquisition of leading UK-based clinical assessment company, Liftupp.

The joining of ExamSoft and Liftupp's companies and products creates a diverse portfolio of capabilities and features that enable best practices in clinical evaluation, assessment and curriculum mapping.

ExamSoft's unique exam software enables more than 1,500 educational programs to host exams with industry-leading security and unparalleled stability, provides educators with the performance data needed to improve student outcomes, and reduces the time and resources required for the entire testing and assessment process.

Liftupp's OSCE, Mapping, and Develop tools will couple with ExamSoft's secure exam delivery, assessment creation and reporting capabilities to provide a holistic understanding of student, program and institutional performance. "Health sciences education programs need unique tools that fit the specific challenges that they face. The Liftupp products are designed with these challenges in mind, and we're excited to find new ways to support these clients. We also will look to find ways to enhance these technologies through ExamSoft's offering to serve an even wider variety of clients," says Sebastian Vos, Chief Executive Officer of ExamSoft.

Said David James, Managing Director of Liftupp, "the Liftupp products and company were created by educators for educators. Being welcomed into the ExamSoft family provides us the resources and platform to continue our tradition of supporting education and educators around the world."