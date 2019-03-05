sprite-preloader
05.03.2019
PR Newswire

CleanEquity Monaco 2019 - Companies and Collaborations

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, kicks off on 13th March.

CleanEquity Monaco 2019 Logo

Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, will open the conference discussing the United Nations, Sustainable Development Goals and the crucial role innovation must play.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity team has reviewed over 600 technologies for this 12th anniversary; and here are some of the companies, which have been selected to present:

Aerobotics

ZA

Arborea

UK

BayoTech

US

BBOXX

UK

BLIXT

SE

Breathe Sciences

IN

Dearman

UK

Econic Technologies

UK

Edenworks

US

eggXYt

IL

Green Harvest One

US

Intelligent Power Generation

UK

Novihum

DE

P2 Science

US

Pera Complexity

BR

SunCulture

KE

Sun Mobility

IN

Superdielectrics

UK

Taronis Technologies

US

TieBam

TW

Valori Transnational

UK

Waste2Tricity

UK

ICL is happy to be partnering again with specialist executive search firm, Hobbs & Towne:

Steve Kyryk, Senior Partner said:

"Our firm has been working with sustainability and impact investors and their portfolio companies for over 20 years providing talent solutions and advisory services to the global innovation community. Utilising our extensive network of executives and thought leaders, HTI is delivering results for a worldwide assortment of exceptional VC, PE, family office, and corporate venture-backed organisations. We are excited to be continuing our sponsorship of CleanEquity and supporting the investors and entrepreneurs in their efforts to develop and commercialize sustainable and impactful businesses."

Cranfield University is returning, for a fifth year. ICL is grateful for the continued support and Professor Tom Stephenson FREng, Pro-Vice-Chancellor - Research & Innovation at Cranfield, commented:

"Cranfield is delighted to once again be part of CleanEquity Monaco 2019. It provides unrivalled opportunities for selected next-generation technology companies to present their products and network with financial investors and industry representatives.

"The University is committed to supporting innovation to help small businesses with high-growth potential realise their ambitions. We have recently opened the Eagle Lab at the Cranfield campus, in conjunction with Barclays, which provides an intensive support package for aerospace and aviation entrepreneurs."

For further information about attending CleanEquity 2019, use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com

Contact:

Conor Barrett
Innovator Capital
conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com
Twitter: @CleanEquity

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787481/CEM2019_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire