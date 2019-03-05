Cymulate Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards and 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Breach and Attack Simulation Technology Innovator Cymulate takes home two industry awards, following recognition as Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security by Gartner

RISHON LEZION, Israel, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the leading SaaS-based BAS platform, announced today that it has won two awards back to back for innovation in cybersecurity defense. At the RSA Conference in San Francisco this week, Cyber Defense Magazine announced that for the second year in a row, Cymulate won the Infosec Awards 2019 in the Breach Attack and Simulation (BAS) category. This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year honoring the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.

Just a week prior, Cymulate received a Silver Award from the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Product category for its BAS platform. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

"We are very honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine and Cybersecurity Insiders with these awards," said Eyal Wachsman, Cymulate's Co-Founder and CEO. "We're proud that the innovation and effectiveness of our BAS platform continues to earn cross industry recognition. We offer an award-winning solution for ensuring your organization's security which has been repeatedly acknowledged by the industry experts who choose Cymulate's platform."

"With Cybercrime continuing to gain momentum and projected to reach over $1T in theft and damages in 2019, we are pleased to see Cymulate as an award winning innovator, offering a new approach to ensuring the effectiveness of an enterprise's defenses," said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

"Congratulations to Cymulate for being recognized as the Silver Award winner in the Breach and Attack Simulation category of the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that co-produces the awards program. "With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2019 awards are highly competitive and all winners truly reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry."

These latest recognitions follow on the heels of a number of prestigious awards and designations in the cybersecurity sector. Last year, Cymulate was named a Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security by Gartner. Cymulate was also distinguished in 2018 with the Gold Global Excellence Award from Info Security Products Guide, the Fortress Cyber Security Award, and a Winner of the Cyber Defense Magazine's InfoSec Awards.

Cymulate's BAS platform enables organizations to automatically assess their overall security posture, continuously validating that security measures and controls are working as expected. The Cymulate platform is deployable within minutes and the simulated attacks provide immediate results that include vulnerabilities and mitigation procedures to close each gap.

Cymulate was founded in June 2016 by cyber security veterans Eyal Wachsman and Avihai Ben-Yossef, alongside Eyal Gruner, a serial entrepreneur and investor in cybersecurity startups. In less than three years, Cymulate has successfully launched its technology in key markets across all industry verticals, with customers in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Cymulate helps companies to stay one step ahead of cyber attackers with a unique breach and attack simulation platform that empowers organizations with complex security solutions to safeguard their business-critical assets. By mimicking the myriad of strategies hackers deploy, the system allows businesses to assess their true preparedness to handle cyber security threats effectively. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com and register for a Free Trial .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

