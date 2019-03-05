The Korean solar manufacturer has lodged a patent infringement lawsuit against Jinko and REC in Germany, and two more against the same companies plus Longi in the U.S. Hanwha claims its three rivals have used its patented solar cell passivation technology to increase the performance of their products.Korean solar module maker Hanwha Q-Cells has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Chinese panel manufacturers Jinko Solar and Longi Solar, as well as Norway-headquartered producer REC. In a statement, the Korean manufacturer said it filed lawsuits against Jinko Solar and REC with Germany's ...

