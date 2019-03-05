Braingrid's parasitic anomaly detection solution can be augmented by Scanit technology to provide growers with rapid knowledge and detection of mold and other parasites.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid"), a global provider of affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor and data management and analytic platforms for precision agriculture, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Braingrid Corporation has entered into an Integration Agreement with Scanit Technologies Inc. ("Scanit") located in Fremont, California.

Scanit has developed revolutionary new equipment and software to provide, in near-real time, early airborne disease detection for outdoor and indoor growers. This solution detects, measures and identifies airborne diseases that are causing yield losses and crop failures before they are visible.

The Integration Agreement allows Braingrid and Scanit to each provide their analytics on one screen to make the growers' job easier and take swift actions to mitigate disease outbreaks thereby optimizing operational costs, increase yield and protect crop health.

The three-year agreement creates a strategic collaboration whereby Braingrid will integrate its Sentroller technology and cloud platform with Scanit's on-premises systems to provide valuable, difficult to obtain metrics for airborne disease detection along with Braingrid's wireless, environmental monitoring technology. The parties will explore different business combinations in the coming months including Braingrid acting as a VAR (Value Added Reseller). No terms have been determined at this time.

"Disease detection, namely powdery mildew and botrytis trouble most cannabis growers and cost the industry millions of dollars in lost product. Braingrid's in-house Plant Data Scientist can provide customers with analytics from our real-time data to detect problems while the grower can still do something about it" said Michael Kadonoff, CEO and founder of Braingrid. "Growers who use Scanit and Braingrid solutions will be at the leading edge of early disease detection."

"We are excited to collaborate with Braingrid over the controlled precision agriculture vertical" said Pete Manautou, CEO & Founder of Scanit. "The critical data from both our systems will produce meaningful insights to our grower customers enabling them to optimize yields and operational costs. Over the next few months, I look forward to exploring new analytics products Braingrid is now working on."

About Braingrid:

Braingrid Limited (www.braingrid.io) is a global technology company that provides an affordable, versatile and quick-to-install data acquisition and wireless sensor integration platform for cannabis cultivators. Capturing real-time data needed to increase revenues, reduce costs and risks, and connecting cultivators to their grow on a microclimate level, Braingrid is also developing systems utilizing data science, machine learning and AI to deliver "smart" controls and building management solutions for the precision agriculture and energy efficiency sectors.

About Scanit Technologies Inc.

Scanit Technologies Inc. (https://www.scanittech.com/) enables outdoor and indoors growers, in near-real time, to detect, measure and identify diseases that are causing yield losses and crop failures before they are visible. Located in Fremont, California, the Company has developed its own detection device called the SporeCam unit that can be used indoors or outdoor for many varied crops. Over 30 disease signatures have already been developed, with new algorithms being developed every day.

