F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche Annual General Meeting 2019

All proposals of the Board of Directors approved

Christoph Franz as Chairman of the Roche Board of Directors and all other Board members standing for re-election approved; Professor Dr Hans Clevers elected as a new member of the Board of Directors

32th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 8.70 per share approved





Basel, 05 March 2019 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 840 attending shareholders, representing 86.73% of the total of 160,000,000 shares, approved the Management Report, the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018.



Christoph Franz was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors with 99.89% of the votes.



"2018 was a very strong year for Roche. Almost 90% of our growth came from newly launched products, demonstrating that we are successfully rejuvenating our portfolio. I am confident that we are well positioned for the future by pursuing our strategy of systematic innovation," said Christoph Franz, Chairman of Roche's Board of Directors. "I am delighted that Professor Dr Hans Clevers has been elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. He will strengthen the Board of Directors with his many years of expertise and experience in medical research."



Shareholders also authorised the ratification of the Board of Directors' actions and approved an increase in the gross dividend for the past financial year to 8.70 Swiss francs (gross) per share and non-voting equity security. This is the 32th consecutive dividend increase.



Shareholders endorsed the total amount of bonuses paid to the Corporate Executive Committee for 2018 with 99.59% of the votes, as well as the bonus paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2018, which was approved by 99.45% of the votes. They also approved the maximum total amount of future remuneration of the Board of Directors, which was confirmed by 99.60% of the votes, and the maximum total amount of future remuneration for the Corporate Executive Committee until the 2020 ordinary Annual General Meeting by 99.59% of the votes.



In addition to Christoph Franz, all other Board members who stood for re-election were confirmed for a term of one year:

André Hoffmann

Professor Sir John Bell

Julie Brown

Paul Bulcke

Anita Hauser

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton

Dr Andreas Oeri

Bernard Poussot

Dr Severin Schwan

Dr Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff

Peter R. Voser



Professor. Dr. Hans Clevers was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors for a term of one year.



The following Board members were elected to the Remuneration Committee:

Dr Christoph Franz

André Hoffmann

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton

Bernard Poussot

Peter R. Voser



The amendment to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors regarding Stock-settled Stock Appreciation Rights (S-SARs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) was also approved with 99.60% of the votes represented.



KPMG AG was elected as external auditor for the financial year 2019 and BDO AG was elected as independent voting proxy until the conclusion of the next regular AGM in 2020.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the tenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com (http://www.roche.com).



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





Roche Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com (mailto:media.relations@roche.com)

- Nicolas Dunant (Head)

- Patrick Barth

- Ulrike Engels-Lange

- Simone Oeschger

- Anja von Treskow





20190305_MR_AGM_English (http://hugin.info/174806/R/2237228/881346.pdf)

