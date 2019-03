Global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 14.9% Between 2018 and 2028

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research (PMR) has released a new market study titled "Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028". The scope of study includes a deep-dive analysis of the global digital textile printing equipment market for the next ten years. The report on the digital textile printing equipment market evaluates the dynamics along with key macroeconomic factors. It also discusses the trends in the global digital textile printing equipment market as well as analyses opportunities across the value chain of the digital textile printing equipment market.

The global market of digital textile printing equipment is estimated to be valued at US$ 563.0 Mn in 2018 and is further projected to grow at a value CAGR of 14.9% and attain a value of US$ 2,255.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Moreover, the digital textile printing equipment market is expected to create an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,692.4 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27313

East Asia Digital Textile Printing Market to Remain Attractive With a CAGR of 20.3%

The future outlook of the digital textile printing equipment market is expected to remain lucrative, owing to the healthy growth of the textile industry in various regions. The textile industry is a prominent industry in terms of historical growth outlook. Further, it is anticipated to grow with a similar growth pattern during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to dominate the global digital textile printing market in terms of revenue in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Further, the East Asia digital textile printing market is pegged to be attractive, with a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. Additionally, China, India and Bangladesh are three emerging countries in the market witnessing healthy growth in terms of investments and adoption rate of digital textile printing equipment.

Request a TOC of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27313

Need for Mass Personalization to Drive Demand for Digital Textile Printing

Digital textile printing enables precise reproductions irrespective of design complexity. It also allows flexibility in production setting, and optimization of economic and environmental impact. These advantages facilitate the move from mass production to mass personalization and, in turn, are expected to propel the demand for digital textile printing equipment in the future.

Digital textile printing equipment reduce textile waste as well as power consumption. Further, water wastage and ink consumption are also reduced by the use of digital textile printing equipment.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27313

Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for digital textile printing equipment is highly consolidated. Seiko Epson Corporation is a prominent player with nearly a 25% share in the global digital textile printing equipment market. Some of the key market players involved in the manufacturing and sales of digital textile printing equipment are Roland DGA Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, DCC Print Vision LLP, MIMAKI ENGINEERING CO.,LTD, Kornit Digital Ltd, Konica Minolota, Mutoh Holding, Dover Corporation, Shenzhen HOMER Textile Tech Co., Ltd., SPGPrints B.V., and Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., among others.

Browse Research Release at @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/digital-textile-printing-equipment-market.asp

The Global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Digital Textile Printing Equipment Market, By Geography:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia & Other APAC

& Other APAC Middle East & Africa

Browse More:Industrial Automation Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Laser Warning System Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/laser-warning-system-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/laser-warning-system-market.asp AODD Pumps Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/aodd-pumps-market.asp

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/aodd-pumps-market.asp Fsru (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/fsru-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com