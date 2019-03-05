Spain's most important renewable energy fair is becoming increasingly about solar. After a decade of slim pickings, last year's event promised better times and, if this year's show didn't completely deliver, that's because elections loom large. From pv magazine Spain. The 2019 edition of Spain's international energy and environment fair Genera - held in Madrid last week - was a demonstration of contained optimism for the future of solar in the country, despite looming elections next month. In conversation with pv magazine, several exhibitors attributed the diminished number of PV exhibitors ...

