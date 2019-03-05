BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition Delivers More Authentication Control

Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in encryption software, announced today version 4 of BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition. The updated central management component of Jetico's disk encryption delivers more sophisticated control over authentication for encryption with Single Sign-On (SSO) and encrypted computers with Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

"With growing risks of data breaches and regulation enforcement, such as HIPAA and GDPR, encryption is the foundation of any information security policy or compliance program. Organizations of all sizes must deploy data encryption," says Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "BestCrypt enables Admins to remotely manage disk encryption software with speed, convenience and better authentication controls."

Administrators can remotely allow SSO on encrypted computers, so end users automatically log in to Windows after entering their pre-boot encryption password. Encryption with SSO is more transparent, removing the need to remember an additional password.

TPM provides secure tamper-proof storage of encryption keys, particularly for when computers require rebooting. This allows for unattended restart which is crucial for update rollout and maintenance. In addition to remotely enabling the use of TPM, BestCrypt administrators can now set the exact time interval and number of times an unattended reboot is allowed for selected workstations or a group of computers.

Using a simple web browser, administrators can also enforce password strength settings to ensure all computers in an assigned group are protected with encryption passwords according to organizational standards. Admins can then require end users to change their passwords according to a set validity period.

For even more customization, boot-time password prompt themes can be modified from the Admin's own central management console for any remote computers protected with BestCrypt Volume Encryption. For example, a custom theme can make the pre-boot password prompt look like a system error message to hide the presence of encryption on the computer. Or set all encrypted computers at boot time to display company helpdesk contact information.

Mr. Waksman adds, "when you need encryption in a hurry, the encryption policies in BestCrypt now offer the option to encrypt only used space." Admins can encrypt computers in less time by skipping the free unused areas on the hard drive.

For over 20 years, Jetico proudly serves enterprise customers with BestCrypt data encryption software, a reliable alternative to native OS encryption. On both fixed and removable storage, data on lost computer hardware is safe with BestCrypt.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

