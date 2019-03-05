London Property Slump: Areas of the Capital and Beyond Thriving Amid Brexit According to Property Rescue Report

- SE1 postcode most lucrative in the UK's property market

- Over £1billion in sales in two London postcodes

- Cheshire town has quickest selling property market

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid Brexit uncertainty some parts of the UK are still flourishing in the property market according to reports.

While much of London struggles, Southwark and Wandsworth postcode SE1 welcomed £1.3billion in sales across 2018, while areas in the capital made up the entire top 15's most lucrative areas.

A report, published recently by Property Rescue , also wrote that there were a number of hotspots right across the UK.

Kensington also welcomed almost £1billion in sales, while outside of the capital, the areas within commuting distance saw rich markets. Areas around Brighton, including Wealden were popular for buyers, with £554million in sales, while BN1 and BN2 postcodes are also becoming increasingly more lucrative.

In the North, Wilmslow and Alderley Edge buyers haven't been put off by Brexit, while Cheshire neighbours Runcorn also saw the quickest sales of anywhere in the country.

Pockets around Cardiff and Harrogate, North Yorkshire also enjoyed high valued sales, despite warnings of a slump ahead of March 29.

Danny Nieberg, Director at Property Rescue said, "It's encouraging to see not everyone is being put off within the market amid Brexit and there a number of great reasons to enter the market at this stage."

Experts are predicting confusion in the months to come within the market, although have sighted numerous opportunities to enter the market thanks to steadying house price growth and for foreign investors, a slump in the pound.

"Everyone will be monitoring the market closely over the next few months, but in areas which either have large amounts of wealth or where property is still at a reasonable cost, we could see markets continue to flourish."

You can view the full study at: https://www.propertyrescue.co.uk/useful-guides-articles/sold-where-houses-are-selling-despite-brexit/

