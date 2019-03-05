Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the successful start of production at the Cisneros Mine in Antioquia, Colombia.

"The company has been testing and optimizing the processing plant over the past two months and has successfully completed the ramp up schedule," stated Mr. Gonzalo de Losada, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Recovery rates and concentration ratios are within the estimated design parameters for this phase and we will continue to optimize in the coming weeks. We would like to congratulate all the members of the Antioquia team and contractors involved in the mine construction."

Results of these first days of operation are presented below:





January February Worked Days

11 28 Tons Processed

1655 9666.3 Average TPD

150 345.2 Feed Grade g Au/t 2.3 2.2 Total Recovery % 91.6 89.2 Gravimetric Recovery % 38 27.1 Gravimetric Concentrate Grade g Au/t 271.61 584.23 Flotation Recovery % 53.6 62.1 Flotation Concentrate Grade g Au/t 49.53 74.23 Concentration Ratio

35.56 45.1

The mineralized material processed during the ramp up process was obtained from the stockpile resulting from development of the Guayabito and Guaico Mines. The stockpiled material from these areas is lower grade than expected grades over the life of mine.

During the next weeks the plant will continue optimization with expectation to progressively improve the qualities of flotation and gravimetric concentrates. Gradually the head grade will be increased until the expected design grade is reached.

Qualified Persons

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

This press release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr.Roger Moss, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Readers should be cautioned that the Corporation's decision to move forward with the construction and production of the Cisnero Mine is not based on the results of any pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic or technical viability. Readers are referred to the Cisneros Report for details on independently verified mineral resources on the Cisneros Project. Since 2013, the Corporation has undertaken exploration and development activities; and after taking into consideration various factors, including but not limited to: the exploration and development results to date, technical information developed internally, the availability of funding, the low starting costs as estimated internally by the Corporation's management, the Corporation is of the view that the establishment of mineral reserves, the commissioning of a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study at this stage is not necessary, and that the most responsible utilization of the Corporation's resources is to proceed with the development and construction of the mine. Readers are cautioned that due to the lack of pre-feasibility study or feasibility study, there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Corporation's decision. In particular, there is additional risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected, the risk that construction or ongoing mining operations will be more difficult or more expensive than management expected. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with NI 43-101. Project failure may materially adversely impact the Corporation's future profitability, its ability to repay existing loans, and its overall ability to continue as a going concern.

Reader Advisory Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operation of the process plant, achievement of design parameters and recovery rates and achievement of head grades. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "schedule" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions by the Corporation and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Antioquia to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business prospects and strategies and the environment in which Antioquia will operate in the future, including the accuracy of any resource estimations, the price of gold, anticipated costs and Antioquia's ability to achieve its goals, anticipated financial performance, regulatory developments, development plans, exploration, development and mining activities and commitments, operation of the process plant, achievement of design parameters and recovery rates and achievement of head grades. Although management considers its assumptions on such matters to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Additional risks are described in Antioquia's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MD&A and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's profile at: www.sedar.com.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

