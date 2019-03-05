CCC Producing Topical Panel Discussions as Premium Partner of Book Fair

Visit CCC at the Book Fair at Stand #7C16

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, in partnership with Outsell, Inc., the voice of the data and information industry, is hosting an invitation-only roundtable program during London Book Fair, "Advancing Scholarly Communication Through Open Dialogue," Thursday 14 March, 12:30 17:00, with cocktail reception to follow.

The exclusive, co-sponsored program is bringing senior leaders together from the research, institution, funder and publishing communities to jointly identify and discuss implications and decisions around Plan S, Horizon 2020 and other similar initiatives in the U.S. and China.

"We designed the program to support the kind of conversation organizations around the world asked for and hope this can lead to potential partnerships and spark ideas for innovation," said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. "What makes our program unique is that it goes beyond simply summarizing what is being asked for by the pro-Plan S community. It's an opportunity for voices to be heard about tools and solutions that will facilitate viable models for open access and open research."

Confirmed speakers include: Diego Baptista, Ph.D., Wellcome; William Bowes, Publishers Association; Olivier Dumon, Elsevier; Michael Forster, IEEE; Dr. Danny Kingsley, Cambridge University Library; Petra Labriga, Technische Informationsbibliothek (TIB); Jo McShea, Outsell; Salvatore Mele, CERN; Tasha Mellins-Cohen, Microbiology Society; Brandon Nordin, American Chemical Society; Paul Peters, Hindawi; Anthea Stratigos, Outsell; Annette Thomas, Clarivate; and David Worlock, Co-Chair, Outsell's Leadership Program.

As a premium partner of this year's event, CCC is hosting several industry panels:

Scholarly Publishing Through the Brexit Lens

Tuesday 12 March 2019

16:00 17:00

The Faculty

The nature and even timing of Britain's exit from the European Union remain unclear. Yet one can confidently predict that Brexit will mean dramatic changes for the UK's scholarly publishing community. For the researchers whose contributions drive content into society journals and high IF journals alike, Brexit will rewrite rules governing partnerships with European colleagues as well as access to resources available for research. For publishers, shifts in long-established editorial and business practices raise questions that will require ample patience for risk and uncertainty over the short and medium-term. What challenges should you prepare for? What opportunities may lie ahead? What will Br/exit mean to the transition to Open Access? The panel will explore the many possible directions Brexit may lead publishing in 2019 and after.

Speakers

Hugh Logue, Outsell

Petra Labriga, TIB

Tim Britton, Springer Nature

Simon Ross, Manchester University Press

Minimum Viable Metadata

Wednesday 13 March 2019

11:30 12:30

The Faculty

For publishers who undertake initiatives to upgrade or update content workflow and knowledge management, missing or incomplete metadata is the great gremlin. Yet a key to success can be defining Minimal Viable Metadata (MVM) the set of bare minimum information necessary to describe each element of content. The MVM itself will reflect a mix of internal and external factors, from IT systems to compliance requirements. With an MVM in place, publishers can accelerate production timelines; reduce and eliminate bottlenecks; and find new ways to drive revenue. Learn how to establish an MVM model quickly and sufficiently for the business challenge at hand, while not allowing the perfect to be the enemy of the good.

Speakers

Brian O'Leary, Book Industry Study Group

Marie Bilde Rasmussen, Pruneau

Ian Sygne, Ixxus/CCC

Joshua Tallent, Firebrand Technologies

Research Scholarly Publishing Forum: In Conversation

13 March 2019

12:00 12:15

Research Scholarly Publishing Forum

Speakers

Michael Healy, CCC

Jonathan Nowell, Book Trade Benevolent Society

Alison Tweed, Book Aid International

Your Content's "Children" May Surprise You

Wednesday 13 March 2019

13:00 14:00

The Faculty

The situation is familiar to every family: Publisher "parents" may choose the original market for their content while their content "children" find other occupations in the after-market. For whatever reason it is created, content often inspires others in surprising directions. Sincere love songs from one generation somehow become the soundtracks to another generation's social media memes. Publishers, however, are usually fixated on the original intent and may even resist or inhibit re-use potential when it appears. Discover how to identify and anticipate unrelated, potential value locked in your existing content and be ready to respond when the unexpected happens.

Speakers

James Colbert, Highlights for Children

Nilu Mallory, Dorling Kindersly (DK)

Jessica Rutt, RCNi

ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirectandIxxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information are integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass., with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.

Contacts:

Craig Sender

Director, Public Relations

csender@copyright.com

978-646-2605