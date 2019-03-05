Russell Reynolds Associates Names New Chief Human Capital Officer Eren Rosenfeld

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global search and leadership advisory firm, today announced that Eren Rosenfeld has joined the firm as Chief Human Capital Officer. Based in New York, Rosenfeld leads the firm's global talent strategy, new talent development and human resources functions.

"Eren's experience in creating and executing global talent strategies at some of the world's largest financial institutions to realize business outcomes is critical for organizations to adeptly respond and compete within the fast pace of transformation in business today," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "Eren's ability to develop strong talent and leaders has been fostered by her vast understanding of professional services in global industries. Her insights into key trends in leadership, recruitment, retention and development are a significant asset and differentiator for our firm."

Prior to Russell Reynolds Associates, Rosenfeld was the Global Head of Talent Development at BlackRock. In this role, she was responsible for the training, leadership development, coaching and assessment of BlackRock's 14,000 employees across the globe. Most recently, Rosenfeld oversaw the creation of key strategic initiatives to scale and systemize learning and career development, deepen and diversify leadership, enable managers, drive innovation, and improve meetings.

Rosenfeld's previous work includes serving as a leadership development executive at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York and Hong Kong for close to 10 years. During her tenure, she specialized in talent planning, performance management, team development, onboarding, organizational design, diversity and inclusion, and learning. Rosenfeld also spent 13 years serving clients in the Human Performance Practice at Accenture.

Rosenfeld sits on the Board of Trustees of Children's Aid and is an inventor on 15 patents in the area of learning and simulations.

Rosenfeld holds a BA in business economics from Brown University.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global search and leadership advisory firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients solve their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact:

Vijaya Singh

Russell Reynolds Associates

212-351-1987

vijaya.singh@russellreynolds.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829330/Rosenfeld_Eren.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/491408/Russell_Reynolds_Associates_Logo.jpg