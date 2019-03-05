Scribblr, A New Captioning and Transcription Service, Enables Content Creators to Boost Engagement and Accessibility

Two-step quality assurance process facilitates 99 percent content accuracy

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ai-Media [ https://www.ai-media.tv/ ], a global provider of high-quality speech-to-text solutions, today announced the launch of Scribblr.ai [ https://scribblr.ai/], a captioning and transcription service, priced at $1 per minute with a two-step content-checking process that ensures 99 percent accuracy. Scribblr.ai is the ideal solution for content creators to easily develop more engaging and accessible content, particularly as video is set to account for 82 percent of all IP traffic[1] by 2022, and media consumers increasingly prefer more silent viewing.

Individual and enterprise content creators, including podcasters, social media influencers, business owners, webinar producers, and schools and universities reap significant benefits through the use of captions and transcripts, including higher SEO scoring, improved comprehension, and greater message retention. This type of content also extends accessibility to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, thereby reaching a wider audience pool as well as positioning individuals and organizations as leaders in inclusion.

"You only have to think about the number of videos that auto-play without sound on LinkedIn or Facebook to realize that the small investment in captioning makes sense. Scribblr.ai powerfully combines automatic speech recognition technology with a 24/7 accredited workforce to deliver a high-quality captioning and transcription service at industry-leading turnaround times for all content creation needs," said Serkan Honeine, Chief Customer Officer at Ai-Media.

Scribblr.ai is currently available in English for captioning and transcription services. French, Simplified Chinese, Hindi, Spanish and Norwegian will follow in the next couple of months.

For a limited time only, Scribblr.ai is offering the first 10 minutes of captioning or transcription for free when users sign up for the service.

[1]Source: Cisco, "Cisco Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Trends, 2017-2022", 26 November 2018.

About Ai-Media

Ai-Media is a global provider of high-quality speech-to-text media services for broadcast, education, corporate, government and online. The company's inclusive solutions address three key customer needs - accessibility, engagement and analytics - through a product portfolio that spans captioning, transcription, translation and speech analytics platforms. Founded in 2003, Ai-Media is a for-purpose business that is dedicated to using technology and social innovation to improve content accessibility and the quality of life for people with a disability. Learn more at www.ai-media.tv.

Media assets

Download: http://bit.ly/2TeU76x