Linius partners with Hemisphere to build Hyper-Personalized Advertising Prototype

Personalized advertising solution to be made available globally

Zero development cost to Linius, with a revenue share from commercial transactions back to Hemisphere

In line with Linius' previously communicated strategy of encouraging third parties to build on LVS

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) - the only cloud-based solution that transforms static video into hyper-personalized video experiences with its world-first Video Virtualization Engine (VVE) -- has partnered with video solutions experts, Hemisphere, to launch its Hyper-Personalized Advertising Prototype on its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Linius Video Services (LVS).

View the Hyper-Personalized Advertising Prototype explainer video here: https://www.linius.com/hemisphere-to-build-personalized-advertising-technology-on-linius-saas-platform/

Linius has previously stated that one of the objectives of its marketing campaign around LVS is to encourage "developer communities to actively engage in building new video solutions".

Hemisphere will build and maintain a hyper-personalized advertising solution, with a beta release expected imminently.

Virtualization of video offers much greater flexibility to advertisers than more rigid traditional video streams. The Hemisphere solution aims to generate much higher revenues for advertisers by enabling them to:

Target individuals with individual ads

Dynamically insert individual ads at any point in time within the stream

Deliver ad blocker immune advertising

Provide rich analytics

"Utilizing the same underlying video virtualization technology as our hyper-personalized video solutions, the Hyper-Personalized Advertising Prototype is a logical extension of our strategy to build solutions on LVS," said Linius CEO, Chris Richardson. "The Hyper-Personalized Advertising Prototype offers previously impossible data combinations, which power hyper-targeted ad delivery and analysis."

Linius intend to market the solution through its existing commercial channels, namely direct sales, partners and broader marketing.

Hemisphere will invest in the product development and maintain the solution in return for a 10 percent share of Linius transaction revenue, earned by Linius and / or its affiliates, in connection with the use of specifically the personalized advertising solution.

"For the first time, advertisers will be able to combine viewer, content and consumption data with AI-generated metadata," said Hemisphere CEO, Glyn Beaumont. "No two people ever need see the same advertisement again. Personalized advertising in other media has shown to be much more effective and therefore of higher value."

Founded in 2008, Hemisphere is a leading internet software development company and systems integrator based in Auckland, New Zealand. Specializing in the creation and monetization of online video delivery solutions, Hemisphere has worked with well-known international companies including Fox Sports, Comcast, NewsCorp, NBC Universal, CNN and many more.

About Linius Technologies Limited:

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) has invented and patented the Video Virtualization Engine (VVE), which is available on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are investing billions in virtualizing 'video services' (technologies) and Artificial Intelligence in the cloud. It is arguably the biggest battle on the internet, given that video accounts for nearly 80 percent of internet traffic.

Only Linius can expose the data that makes up the video file, making cumbersome video as flexible as all other forms of data. Accessing the data within the video file is the missing link for video cloud service providers, creating unparalleled value across the internet video industry.

Linius' VVE-powered Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution enables anyone to instantly search the data within video, from across an infinite number of sources, and automatically assemble the results in a single stream on-the-fly. No human hands required.

Linius is revolutionizing the way organizations and individuals across the globe produce, deliver and consume video, enabling previously impossible hyper-personalized video experiences.

It's a breakthrough set to disrupt entire multi-billion-dollar industries. Linius is initially focused on delivering its Video Hyper-Personalization and Search Solution to six core markets: News and Media, Sports Broadcasters and Rights Holders, Education, Corporate Communications, Security and Defense, and Sports Betting.

For more on Linius Technologies, visit www.linius.com.

For regular news and updates about Linius Technologies, sign-up to Linius Investor Updates: https://www.linius.com/investor_updates/

Follow Linius Technologies on Twitter (@linius_tech), LinkedIn (Linius Technologies Ltd), Vimeo (Linius Technologies) and Facebook (@linius).

For further information or interview requests, please contact:

Linius Technologies: Lachlan James, Director of Marketing and Communications, +61 (0)431 835 658, pr@linius.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/739445/Linius_Logo_Positive_Logo.jpg