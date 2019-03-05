Cannabis Companies Continue Their Growth With New Institutional Backing

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis industry has recently been finding backers in major global investment banking firms such as Piper Jaffray, RBC Capital Markets, and Cowen. These firms have added credibility to the industry, specifically citing the beneficial uses of cannabis. Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Lavery noted that there are more than 25 countries that have legalized marijuana of some form. Moving forward, Lavery believes that legalization will continue to spread globally, especially within the U.S., even though most countries are adopting cannabis for medical applications, while only a handful are considering recreational use. Despite the limited amount of countries having legalized cannabis, the firms all see potential within the industry. According to data compiled by MarketsandMarkets, the global cannabis market is projected to grow from USD 10.3 Billion in 2018 to USD 39.4 Billion by 2023. Additionally, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period. Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTC: BBRRF) (CSE: BBM), PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PHCEF) (TSX-V: PCLO), Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: KHRNF) (TSX-V: KHRN), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB)

Due to the high cost to grow cannabis along with restrictions, many cannabis-based businesses have begun to establish operations elsewhere. The Latin America region has become a popular location for businesses because of its cheap operational costs and fertile land and countries such as Colombia and Argentina have allowed cultivation of cannabis. Now, while countries like Brazil and Argentina are projected to dominate the LATAM region spending on legal cannabis, Colombia is among one of the most popular regions for production facilities. "Colombia's rich with opportunity," Eric Logan, Chief Executive Officer of LVE Trust, a leading CBD hemp commodities firm, told Forbes. "The climate to grow is 12 hours of sun, and 12 hours of darkness and grower labor is a mere $500 per month for full-time work," he reasoned.

Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTC: BBRRF) (CSE: BBM) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: BBM). Yesterday, the Company announced, "that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) trading under the ticker symbol "1OA". The Company's common shares are also listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and on the OTC in the United States.

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important milestone for Blueberries, consistent with our global strategy which includes exports to the European market," stated Camilo Villalba, Chief Operating Officer. "It will allow us to broaden our shareholder base to include more investors based in Europe as cannabis markets continue to expand globally."

About Blueberries Medical Corp: Blueberries is a Colombia-based licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. Led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis. Blueberries' combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Pressure BioSciences, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y29uIUbErc

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PHCEF) (TSX-V: PCLO) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo Ltd. recently announced its entry into the Mexican market through an equity joint venture with MINO Labs S.A. de C.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company and medical supply distributor based in Mexico, based on an agreement signed on January 25, 2019. The JV is called PharmaCielo S.A. de C.V. "We are thrilled about the opportunity to join forces with MINO. Ultimately, our plan is to bring our high-quality cannabis oils to Mexico," says David Attard, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaCielo. "Our premium quality oils are extracted from proprietary strains of dried flower at flower cost levels below $0.05 per gram. This enables us to focus our efforts and financial investment on the creation of the highest-quality oil-based health and wellness products, which when combined with the expertise of Mino Labs, will enable the JV to participate in the advancement of the medicinal cannabis industry in Mexico."

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF) (TSX-V: KHRN) is positioned to be the dominant integrated medical cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Colombia and is fully licensed in the country for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. recently announced that the Company has closed the previously announced MOU with Dayacann, holder of Chile's first medical cannabis cultivation license. As the dominant medical cannabis company in Latin America, this agreement expands on Khiron's multi-jurisdiction cultivation strategy, securing access to cannabis cultivation for the Company's use in Chile, participation in clinical trials, and access to commercialize products to meet the needs of a market of 1.8 Million patients across the country. Alvaro Torres, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Khiron life Sciences, commented; " As part of our multi-jurisdiction cultivation strategy, the closing of this important agreement gives Khiron a first mover advantage in meeting legislative cultivation requirements, and commercializing medical cannabis products. Partnering with Dayacann allows us to accelerate entry into this market and to further our stated objective to be the medical cannabis market leader in Latin America."

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms. Canopy Growth Corporation, through its Latin American-focused subsidiary, Canopy LATAM Corporation, recently introduced Spectrum Cannabis Peru S.A.C., the newest member of the growing global Spectrum Cannabis family. Spectrum Cannabis Peru will operate as part of the Canopy LATAM network and with Peru poised to introduce new regulations for the use of medical cannabis, this new in-market entity is uniquely positioned to support the opening of the Peruvian market while leveraging Canopy Growth's global expertise in patient and physician education, as well as in medical cannabis production. "We're proud to welcome Peru to the growing family of Spectrum Cannabis countries and to have the chance to serve Peruvian patients and healthcare professionals in the future," said Mark Zekulin, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "Canopy Growth is a global leader in providing safe, regulated, medical cannabis and by leveraging our experience together with local expertise, we look forward to helping build a responsible Peruvian cannabis industry today and into the future."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 500,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 20 countries across five continents, is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. recently announced the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Aurora has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ICC for USD .95 per share (payable in common shares of Aurora (the "Aurora Shares")), reflecting an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD 290 Million. ICC is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurora. Completion of the Arrangement follows receipt of approval of the Arrangement from the Instituto de Regulación y Control del Cannabis, the Uruguayan regulatory authority overseeing the regulation and control of cannabis in Uruguay. "This transaction combines two pioneering cannabis companies with fully aligned international growth ambitions, immediately positioning Aurora as the market leader in Latin America, an area with well over 650 million people," said Terry Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora. "Not only does ICC have substantial low cost, high-quality production capacity, it is the first company in Latin America which has completed a GMP compliant extraction facility, which will play an important role in supplying higher-margin CBD-based products for the global cannabis and wellness markets. Together, ICC and Aurora will accelerate the development of our well-diversified product portfolio, and extensive distribution channels to capitalize on the substantial opportunities in the global cannabis industry."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For blueberries medical corp., financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com