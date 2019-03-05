MahiFX Further Refines Target on Technology

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MahiFX today announced their intention to sell their Financial Conduct Authority, Australian Securities and Investment Commission and New Zealand Financial Markets Authority licences. This signals an important strategic change for the company to concentrate its efforts on its core competency as a B2B technology provider to banks and brokers and step away from B2C retail FX.

David Cooney, Co-founder and CEO of MahiFX, has said: "The retail space is experiencing many of the challenges that the institutional space has been faced with for years. With spread compression and retail customers becoming more sophisticated, it is now imperative to have high performing analytics, greater control and differentiation of pricing, which is precisely what our technology does. It is our intention to focus on assisting our clients to enhance yield, decrease risk and ensure liquidity providers also benefit from cleaner flow. The operation of our retail FX business potentially conflicts with this strategy and diverts our attention from this core expertise. We are firmly committed to ensuring our retail FX customers enjoy a smooth transition to the new owner and MahiFX staff will be providing transitional support."

About MahiFX

MahiFX is a financial technology provider with a variety of institutional-level products, offering advanced solutions to all e-FX businesses at an affordable price.

Products offered by MahiFX include MFX Compass, a comprehensive pricing and risk management engine, MFX Vector, an algorithmic execution command centre, and MFX Echo, a trade analysis, liquidity visualisation and price-explain tool.

MahiFX has offices in London, UK, and Christchurch, New Zealand.

For more information please visit https://mahifx.com .

